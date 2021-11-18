Andersen Publishes Environmental Product Declaration for E-Series Windows

BAYPORT, Minn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, Andersen, today published its first Environmental Product Declaration® (EPD) for the Andersen® E-Series casement/awning, double-hung, gliding and picture windows.

Andersen publishes its first Environmental Product Declaration® (EPD) for the Andersen® E-Series casement/awning, double-hung, gliding and picture windows.

"Andersen has a longstanding commitment to durability, energy efficiency and sustainable materials. Publishing our first Environmental Product Declaration continues our leadership in product transparency within our industry," said Andersen corporate sustainability manager Jon Smieja. "As we gather chemistry and lifecycle assessment data from our manufacturing sites and suppliers, we can utilize that information to identify 'hotspots' in our products and processes. This identification allows us to improve our products and source different and better materials."

An EPD is the public-facing result of performing a lifecycle assessment (LCA) on a product. The LCA allows a manufacturer to evaluate a product's environmental performance through its entire lifecycle. The EPD not only works to standardize LCAs and communicate product transparency in a comparable way but identifies the largest impacts related to carbon emissions and climate change, quantifies water usage and breaks down the impacts of individual processes.

Andersen's E-Series EPD helps designers and architects achieve their green building goals, including materials and resources credits for customers pursuing LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and by providing data for embodied carbon calculations without compromising design aesthetics. With Andersen's E-Series windows, customers have the freedom to custom-create the space they desire with colors, dramatic sizes, dynamic shapes and exotic woods and the information behind their product selections to understand the environmental impact of their product selections.

Andersen has also previously published four (4) Health Product Declarations® (HPDs) for the E-Series casement, awning, picture and double-h windows. With these four (4) HPDs, as well as the new EPD, the vast majority of the Andersen E-Series window portfolio has product transparency documentation to support customer needs and green building goals.

*2020 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners.

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company with more than 10,000 employees, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

© 2021 Andersen Corporation. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Andersen Windows)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andersen Corporation