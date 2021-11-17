Airing November 18, the second annual digital event will feature courageous stories of Epidermolysis Bullosa families, musical performances, and surprise celebrity moments.

Zendaya and Sofia Carson join Tom Holland and more for Venture Into Cures, a virtual event supporting EB Research Partnership's mission to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa

Zendaya and Sofia Carson join Tom Holland and more for Venture Into Cures, a virtual event supporting EB Research Partnership's mission to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa Airing November 18, the second annual digital event will feature courageous stories of Epidermolysis Bullosa families, musical performances, and surprise celebrity moments.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EB Research Partnership (EBRP) announces that Zendaya and Sofia Carson are joining the lineup for the second annual Venture Into Cures, an inspiring, virtual fundraising and awareness event airing November 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Tom Holland with previously announced guests like Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and a special surprise celebrity appearance, the show will feature moving stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), alongside celebrity appearances and performances, to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds to support a cure for EB and other rare diseases.

"I have never seen resilience and bravery like I've seen in the stories of those living with EB," said Tom Holland, actor and host of Venture Into Cures. "I play a superhero in movies, but these kids and families are the true superheroes - they face impossible hardships every day, yet they keep pushing forward. We owe it to them to continue the race toward finding a cure for EB and other rare diseases." The Holland family's foundation, The Brothers Trust , has dedicated time, resources, and funding to help children and families battling EB.

The current list of appearances and performances, announced to date, includes:

Host: Tom Holland.

Appearances: Fred Armisen, Mayim Bialik, Jack Black, Carrie Brownstein, Sofia Carson, Pete Davidson, Lily Hevesh, Selena Gomez, Gonzo from The Muppets, Jim Jefferies, The Jonas Brothers, Bill Maher, Gaten Matarazzo, Lamorne Morris, Catherine O'Hara, Ed O'Neill, Martin Short, Scott Van Pelt, Jill and Eddie Vedder, Zendaya, and more.

Performances: James Arthur, Brandi Carlile, Choir!Choir!Choir!, The Finns, Jack Johnson, Charlotte Lawrence, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media, with artist booking by one twenty eight, Venture Into Cures will stream globally for free via an exclusive virtual event experience through the official streaming partner Brandlive, at www.ventureintocures.org , and more. The event's Title Sponsors include ELONGATE Cryptocurrency and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP's innovative Venture

Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Co-Founded by a dedicated group of parents along with Jill and Eddie Vedder, EBRP is the largest global organization supporting EB research, having raised $40 million to fund 94 projects, helping transform the EB landscape from two clinical trials in 2010 to more than 32 in 2021. This progress includes four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before approval by the FDA, bringing the possibility of the first approved treatment to EB to the horizon.

Learn more about the Venture Into Cures live show at www.ventureintocures.org .

Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org

Venture Into Cures live streaming channels include:

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010 by a dedicated group of parents and Jill and Eddie Vedder, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest global non-profit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Working around the clock with offices in the US and Australia, EBRP utilizes an innovative venture philanthropy business model. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring revenue stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use the return on investment to fund additional EB research until a cure is found. To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org .

Media Contact:

Alison Clarke for EB Research Partnership | +1-647-218-2861 | alison.laure.clarke@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE EB Research Partnership