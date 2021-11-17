SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DVD, MILE, VSAT and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Speedway Motorsports, LLC via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $3.61 per share in cash for each share of DVD common stock that they hold. If you own DVD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dvd

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MILE shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1. If you own MILE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mile

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat ("Inmarsat"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inmarsat's shareholders will receive $850.0 million in cash, subject to adjustments, and approximately 46.36 million newly issued VSAT shares valued at $3.1 billion, based on the closing price of $67.00 per VSAT share on November 5, 2021. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you own VSAT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vsat

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HFC will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation," which will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP