Outshine Properties Acquires 9/90 Corporate Center

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outshine Properties, a real estate investment and development firm focused on knowledge economy assets, has acquired 9/90 Corporate Center, a four-building office and laboratory campus in Framingham, MA. The acquisition was made in partnership with the real estate investment firm Jadian Capital.

Photo courtesy of Outshine

Founded in 2020, Outshine invests strategically across life science, medical office, and technology-focused assets nationally, with an emphasis on major life science markets.

"Outshine Properties has experienced extraordinary growth in the past year, and we are very proud of our growing platform," said Jonathan Scheinberg, the firm's managing partner who founded Outshine with Bill Hunter. "We realize the demand for research and development space has intensified and that there is a scarcity of quality-built lab space in the Boston Metro area. 9/90 Corporate Center already boasts a notable roster of tenants, and we are excited to bring to the market additional and much-needed lab space in the coming months to accommodate this demand."

Scheinberg and Hunter have a combined 35 years of experience in real estate and life science. They have extensive expertise and a profitable track record of identifying, acquiring, and managing over 10 million square feet of life science, mixed-use and industrial properties in the United States and Europe and have successfully completed transactions on more than 25 properties valued at $4 billion.

With more than 400,000 square feet of space, 9/90 Corporate Center's campus is more than 80 percent leased. Its 12 tenants include life science and technology users, many of which operate their headquarters or other flagship facilities on site. Situated 25 miles west of Boston, 9/90 Corporate Center benefits from an accessible location at the intersection of Route 9 and Interstate 90 with shuttle service to a nearby MBTA commuter rail station.

Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Director Matthew Pullen, and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm's Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller and procured the buyers. Newmark Senior Financial Analyst William Sleeper provided financial analysis support.

About Outshine Properties

About Jadian Capital

Founded in 2017, Jadian is a New York and Greenwich, Connecticut based investment firm targeting opportunities throughout the capital structures of real estate, related assets, and asset-intensive businesses. The firm's strategy focuses primarily on alternative sectors with characteristics likely to lead to long-term fundamental outperformance. Jadian actively manages a portfolio of investments across the capital structure and its principals have a history of successfully executing investments across cycles, with diverse expertise in platform creation, distress, equity, and credit.

SOURCE Outshine Properties