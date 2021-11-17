Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host Annual Toys for Tots Events Toy drive supported by Goodyear Blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 11th consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the blimp.

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, along with Santa, support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio.

Beginning Nov. 20 and continuing through Dec. 10, toy donations will also be accepted at select Cooper Service, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires locations nationwide. Additional details on participating store locations are available below and on www.goodyearblimp.com.

On Dec. 3, 4, and 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. The California drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the Florida drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 4 and 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow Goodyear's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on property, adhering to social distancing guidelines and keeping toys in the trunk of their vehicle.

Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 3 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

"It's so critical that we find ways to support our communities and it's an honor to work with the Toys for Tots organization to provide this unique collection experience and deliver toys to those who need them the most," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and chief communications officer. "Our relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps and their Toys for Tots Program has continued to grow over the past 11 years, and we are thankful we can support children receiving much-needed toy donations during the holiday season."

2021 marks the 11th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at Goodyear Blimp bases, which have collectively delivered more than 165,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

"We are excited to welcome Goodyear back for their 11th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for the past 73 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility strategy, Goodyear Better Future.

Founded in 1947, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the communities in which the campaigns are conducted.

The California Goodyear airship base is located at 19200 S Main St, Carson, California 90248.

The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.

The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.

Cooper Service, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires locations participating in the toy collection are:

Store Name Address City State Zip Phone Cooper Service 5320 N. State Line Ave. Texarkana AR 71854 870-772-6971 Cooper Service 4006 W. Main St. Tupelo MS 38801 800-844-1852 Cooper Service 401 E. Main Cross Street Findlay OH 45840 419-422-0414 Goodyear Auto Service Center 11 N Andrews Ave Ft. Lauderdale FL 33301 954-463-0411 Goodyear Auto Service Center 2825 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood FL 33020 954-923-6521 Goodyear Auto Service Center 675 Skymarks Dr Jacksonville FL 32218 904-714-9065 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3813 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa FL 33611 813-831-1891 Goodyear Auto Service Center 46-057 Kamehameha Hwy Kaneohe HI 96860 808-247-6668 Goodyear Auto Service Center 1800 Buchholzer Blvd Akron OH 44310 330-633-7000 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3453 S Arlington Rd Akron OH 44312 330-896-8633 Goodyear Auto Service Center 90 Graham Rd Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223 330-923-0656 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3265 W Market St #600 Fairlawn OH 44333 330-867-2300 Goodyear Auto Service Center 6850 Frank Ave NW North Canton OH 44720 330-966-1274 Goodyear Auto Service Center 4455 Kent Rd Stow OH 44224 330-678-0600 Goodyear Auto Service Center 16180 Pearl Rd Strongsville OH 44136 440-238-5001 Goodyear Auto Service Center 145 Great Oaks Trl Wadsworth OH 44281 330-335-2533 Goodyear Auto Service Center 199 Parris Island Gtwy Beaufort SC 29906 843-379-6770 Goodyear Auto Service Center 101 Barrel Landing Rd Bluffton SC 29909 843-705-4683 Just Tires 744 East Dominguez St Carson CA 90746 310-538-5407 Just Tires 410 N Tustin St Orange CA 92867 714-639-4321

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

