BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprise by Walker & Dunlop announced today that it has expanded its reach in the West Coast region with the addition of Managing Director Aaron DeCollibus, MAI, Senior Director Nikolas Rieser, MAI, and Associate Director Jared Nelson. Mr. DeCollibus and Mr. Nelson are based in Seattle, Washington, and Mr. Rieser is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Together, the team will support Jacinto Munoz, Apprise's West Coast Lead and Head of National Strategy and Compliance, in growing the firm's commercial real estate appraisal capabilities.

Apprise Grows West Coast Multifamily Appraisal Team with New Hires in Seattle and Phoenix (PRNewsfoto/Walker & Dunlop, Inc.)

"With Aaron, Nikolas, and Jared joining our team, Apprise continues to provide regional support for our client base by increasing our experts on the ground," commented Mr. Munoz. "Their proven expertise and deep valuation knowledge perfectly align with our company's mission of backing our transformative technology with the best appraisers in the business."

Mr. DeCollibus added, "We're excited to join the future of commercial real estate valuations with a forward-thinking, technology-oriented startup company such as Apprise and contribute to the firm's rapid expansion. I am eager to contribute my unique skill set in my new role as Managing Director of the Pacific Northwest region."

Mr. DeCollibus is a Designated Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI) as well as a Designated Commercial Review Appraiser (AI-GRS), and he previously worked for commercial real estate appraisal firms Atlus Group and CJM Investment Property Advisors. Mr. Nelson gained significant valuation experience at CJM Investment Property Advisors before joining Apprise and holds a Certified General Appraiser license in Washington state. Mr. Rieser joins Apprise from Valbridge Property Advisors in Phoenix and is recognized as a Designated Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI).

Apprise harnesses artificial intelligence, state-of-the-art trend analysis, and enhanced analytics and pairs that technology platform with its leading appraisers to consistently deliver trusted appraisal and asset valuation reports to their clients. The firm's proprietary technology is supported by machine learning, which considers nuanced, market-level information such as age, size, built structure, expenses, location, demographics, amenities, and walk score to ensure consistent and streamlined valuations. With instant access to 20 years of licensed data on more than 2.5 million property records from proprietary databases and industry-standard resources, Apprise's appraisers can deliver property- and market-level insights within hours, ensuring client confidence in decision-making and exceptional risk mitigation.

Launched by Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, Apprise is focused exclusively on the U.S. market. The firm's national team now has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 900,000 units per year. Serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders, the Apprise team specializes in FIRREA and USPAP-compliant appraisals, as well as consulting assignments for multifamily assets.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apprise by Walker & Dunlop