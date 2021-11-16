M&T Bank Corporation Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.10 per share, or 9 percent, from the previous $1.10 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

