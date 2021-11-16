LK Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) formerly (NASDAQ: LK) Investors

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) formerly (NASDAQ: LK) that it is filing legal claims against the company for possible securities fraud violations committed by Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK).

Due to recent events, investors have lost millions of dollars invested in the company. Kyros Law is dedicated to fighting for the rights of investors that have lost money in LK stock.

The potential legal claims concern possible violations of securities law committed by Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) formerly (NASDAQ: LK) management that has led to significant losses to investors. Recent lawsuits filed against the company allege that the company significantly overstated its sales data, and allege wrongdoing committed by management.

The shareholder lawsuit stems from the disaster that LK investors have faced in recent months. Public knowledge of potential problems with the company began brewing when a scathing report was published about the company in early 2020. According to this report, Luckin inflated per-store per-day sales, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from "other" products. The same day, LK stock price took a deep dive. Then, on April 7th, 2020, trading in LK was halted .

Kyros Law Offices urges Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) formerly (NASDAQ: LK) investors that invested prior to 4/6/2020, to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our LK Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.

