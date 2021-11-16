James Yeh to Retire After Distinguished 25-Year Career with Citadel

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel announced today that James Yeh, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer, will retire after a distinguished 25-year career at the firm. Pablo Salame, Head of Global Credit, will succeed James as the firm's Co-Chief Investment Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Pablo will expand his leadership responsibilities beyond Global Credit to oversee Citadel's investment strategies alongside CEO and Co-CIO Kenneth Griffin.

James joined Citadel in 1993, having completed his Ph.D. in Physics at the University of California, Berkeley. Over the years, he became a senior member of Citadel's management team, responsible for many of Citadel's investment strategies. James's past roles included leadership of Citadel Global Equities and Global Quantitative Strategies.

"I am profoundly grateful to James for the enormous contributions he has made to Citadel over more than 25 years," said Ken Griffin. "James has been responsible for much of Citadel's success. His commitment to recruiting and mentoring so many members of our extraordinary team is undoubtedly his greatest legacy. James's passion for markets, research, learning and tackling the most complex problems, coupled with his unwavering commitment to his colleagues, will have a lasting impact."

"I am proud to have contributed to Citadel's growth and success, and I am grateful to have had the privilege of working with so many exceptional colleagues," said James Yeh. "Their talent and drive make Citadel an extraordinary place to work and will ensure the firm is well positioned to continue building on its outstanding record of achievement."

Pablo Salame joined Citadel in 2019 as Head of Global Credit, responsible for leading the firm's credit strategies and convertible arbitrage activities. Pablo serves on the firm's Portfolio Committee.

Prior to joining Citadel, Pablo worked at Goldman Sachs for more than two decades, most recently serving as Vice Chairman of the firm and co-head of Global Markets. His previous roles include serving as head of European Equities Trading, co-head of Global Credit and global co-head of Emerging Market Debt. Pablo co-chaired the firm's Partnership Committee and Firmwide Investment Policy Committee. He began his career at Citicorp.

Pablo is a member of the external Advisory Board of the Carney Institute for Brain Science and the Advisory Board of the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from Brown University.

"Pablo has driven extraordinary results as head of Global Credit," said Ken Griffin. "His commitment to building a world-class team and driving our competitive advantages has dramatically expanded our opportunity set. I look forward to working with Pablo in managing our investment strategies and in developing the future leaders of our firm."

"I am thrilled to take on this new role," Pablo Salame remarked. "I am confident that the talent and commitment of our team positions us extremely well to continue to drive superior returns for our capital partners. I look forward to working closely with Ken and the leadership team to continue to differentiate Citadel over the years to come."

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world, including pension plans, university endowments, hospital systems, foundations and research institutions. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com .

