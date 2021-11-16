Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day

iClick Interactive to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 30, 2021

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 30, 2021 --
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will report its unaudited third quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/iClick Interactive Asia Group L)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/iClick Interactive Asia Group L)

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Mr. Terence Li, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on November 30, 2021.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong:  

+852-800-905945

Mainland China: 

+86-4001-201203

Participants should ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until December 7, 2021:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International: 

+1-412-317-0088

Canada:

+1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

59469524

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries:

In China:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Lisa Li

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866

E-mail: ir@i-click.com

 

 

 

In the United States:

Core IR

Tom Caden

Phone: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-30-2021-301424030.html

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.