The Glenlivet® Holiday Concierge Takes On Holiday Hassles To Help Consumers Seize The Season Convention-breaking single malt brand uncovers Americans' biggest holiday pain points and jumps in to help them celebrate the season the way they really want

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky knows that while the holidays can be a special time of year, for many people they have also become an overwhelming experience, beholden to tired traditions and the never-ending pressure to achieve the 'perfect holiday'. Today, The Glenlivet takes the reins on holiday stressors, with the launch of The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge – a unique service dedicated to helping consumers seize the season from begrudging to beguiling. As a brand known for being boldly unconventional, The Glenlivet is launching the Holiday Concierge service to bring alive its new holiday campaign 'Seize The Season. Seize The Glenlivet,' which aims to inspire consumers to celebrate their way and have the holidays they really want (and deserve!).

A recent survey1 from The Glenlivet found 58% of Americans are more excited about celebrating the holidays this year than last; however, 66% say they find holiday responsibilities overwhelming. From wrapping gifts to prepping for festive events, many Americans agreed that having help with these holiday 'pain points' would allow them to ring in the festive season the way they really want to, and with a cocktail in hand, of course. The study found that:

45% of Americans find having three or more holiday responsibilities "overwhelming"

71% of Americans said they would be interested in at least one service to make their holiday plans "more special and out of the ordinary," with holiday hosting (67%) and timely gift shopping (41%) among the biggest seasonal hassles they would not mind a little help with.

In partnership with creative artist, designer and entrepreneur Jessica Walsh, The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge will provide a chance to win solutions to ease some of the top holiday stressors, offering consumers the opportunity to kick back and enjoy the holidays - leaving some of those 'to-dos' with the pros. Concierge services include:

Holiday Personal Shopping Experience - Two grand prize-winners can forgo endless lines and crowded parking lots, handing off their naughty-or-nice lists to style expert Jessica Walsh , who will curate a gift list for their loved ones, and take care of the purchasing and delivery for up to $5,000 worth of bespoke, perfectly-wrapped presents.

Curated Holiday Bar Cart - For two prize winners, The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge will alleviate the burden of prepping for their holiday entertaining this season, with a fully dressed bar cart filled with essential cocktail components curated by Jessica Walsh .

Luxe Holiday Hosting Kits - 20 instant prize winners can elevate their cocktail game this holiday season and reinvent the Old Fashioned time and time again with The Glenlivet premium cocktail kit curated by Jessica Walsh , including everything you need to pair with your The Glenlivet 12 Year Old to try out a new twist on an old classic.

*Prizes also include a $100 gift card. They do not include The Glenlivet.

"As a brand rooted in breaking convention, The Glenlivet is excited to offer consumers the opportunity to 'Seize the Season' and celebrate the festivities how they want, not how they should," said Kelly Suhr, Brand Director for The Glenlivet, at Pernod Ricard USA. "Through The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge service, we will handle holiday hassles, jump starting new traditions that are anything but ordinary."

The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge will be open to consumers aged 21+ via a sweepstakes. From November 16-December 14, consumers can visit https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-US/page/holiday-hub and enter to win.

The Glenlivet's new holiday advertising campaign encouraging consumers to 'Seize The Season' will run from November 8 through January 1 across paid social media, digital display, online video, connected TV, and radio. Check out the official ad spot ( https://youtu.be/dQg1HhfY98Q ).

