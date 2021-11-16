Former World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Scientist, Paul Alexander, Named Chief Scientific Officer of The Unity Project

Former World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Scientist, Paul Alexander, Named Chief Scientific Officer of The Unity Project

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed epidemiologist and widely recognized COVID-19 global expert Dr. Paul E. Alexander has been named The Unity Project's chief scientific officer. He will also serve on the strategic advisory council of the non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to unify, resource, and amplify the best strategies of countless grassroots community organizations across the state of California and beyond that are opposed to the proposed K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"Dr. Alexander is one of the world's leading authorities on COVID-19 and a widely respected epidemiologist," said Laura Sextro, CEO of The Unity Project. "The Unity Project's mission is governed by and embraces reason and evidence-based science rather than fear and political histrionics. Respected scientists like Dr. Alexander are leaders of our organization and guide our mission to oppose the proposed forced vaccination of school-aged children in California."

Although The Unity Project officially launched just last week, the organization has already established strategic partnerships with more than sixty grassroots organizations across the state and beyond. In fact, the current portfolio of partnerships reflects nearly 350 county or school district-based chapters across 32 states.

"Statistically, children bring near zero risk to the table and these vaccines offer little opportunity for benefit, yet they come with acknowledged risk. The risk/return analysis does not support the proposed mandate and it should not be enacted," said Alexander. "The very same CDC that fights against COVID-19 natural immunity, argues just the opposite when it comes to chickenpox and a host of other viral infections. The hypocrisy and scientific inconsistency demand a closer and reasoned examination before we inflict undue risk on our children."

Previously, Alexander was tapped as a senior advisor to the assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where he helped develop the nation's COVID-19 pandemic policies in 2020. Alexander also worked with the World Health Organization (WHO)/Pan American Health Organization as a COVID pandemic evidence-synthesis advisor.

Other former positions held by Dr. Alexander include WHO regional specialist/epidemiologist in the European Regional Office; epidemiologist for the government of Canada; evidence synthesis meta-analysis systemic review guideline development lead with the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and assistant professor in evidence-based medicine and research methodology at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

Alexander earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from York University in Ontario, Canada. He received a Master of Health Science (MHSc) from the University of Toronto, a Master of Science degree (MSc) from the University of Oxford in England and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from McMaster University.

He is widely published, having served as primary or supporting author of more than 50 academic papers.

The Unity Project, a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization, works to support, coordinate and amplify the efforts of the various California-based community organizations opposed to the state's proposed K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Unity Project was launched and is led by a highly diverse board of directors, credentialed strategic advisory council and executive management team; members include successful business leaders, globally recognized and respected scientists and doctors, and engaged local, regional and national community leaders. In bringing together various grassroots groups under its "broad tent," The Unity Project promotes a "parents-first" agenda focused on integrity, care, rationality, and evidence-based motivation. For more information, visit https://www.unityprojectonline.com/

