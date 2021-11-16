Dice's Unbiased Sourcing Mode Helps Recruiters and Employers Mitigate Unconscious Bias

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech career marketplace Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand (DHX:NYSE)) today announced the launch of Unbiased Sourcing Mode, a new feature allowing recruiters and employers using Dice's TalentSearch™ technologist search tool to anonymize information commonly associated with unconscious bias, including names, years of experience and schools attended. The ability to automatically remove this information can help recruiters and employers make skills-based decisions in their talent sourcing processes, in addition to building out more diverse, higher-performing teams.

"We view our commitment to being a driver of meaningful progress on diversity, equality and inclusion in three separate parts: what we do internally to make DHI Group Inc. an inclusive culture, the data and insights we can share to highlight inequities in the tech career landscape, and our responsibility to build the right features into our products," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice. "Unbiased Sourcing Mode is a great example of how we will continue to evolve our solutions to use our unique position as a tech career marketplace to ensure every technologist has access to the same opportunities, and to be a partner to employers and recruiters as they create more diverse, high-performing teams."

Unbiased Sourcing Mode can be toggled on and off at any time with one click and will not affect the other features available through TalentSearch™. Recruiters and employers using the database can continue to leverage more than 20 filters to help pinpoint specific technologists based on role requirements, ensuring every candidate receives fair opportunities.

Diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I) remain critical to employers, recruiters and employees alike, and the increasing importance of an inclusive culture to technologists in making career decisions has come into increasingly sharp focus over the past 18 months. Dice's Equality in Tech Report illustrates that tech professionals assign a high level of importance to their company making changes in policies or practices to support gender diversity and inclusion movements. Sixty-five percent of technologists identifying as women assign extreme or moderate importance to these movements, while 46 percent of technologists identifying as men said the same.

