Delivering Health with Science: Huison Virgin DHA at the World Congress of Omega-3 Science & Technology

The World Congress of Omega-3 Science & Technology, hosted by ISOR, was webcast worldwide on November 13 and November 14, 2021. It gathered 28 top experts and heads of relevant industry organizations from around the world who are deeply engaged in Omega-3. It is a significant and ground-breaking global science and technology event in the history of Omega-3.

Omega-3 has been one of the most studied nutrients in the world for half a century since its discovery in 1971. It is believed that Omega-3's scientific discoveries in various fields will eventually be transformed into practical and feasible applications. At the Congress, the top experts from around the world shared the latest research in their fields, including the positive effects of Omega-3 fatty acid and its derivatives on improving people's health, such as pregnancy, nutrition in one's early life, neuroimmune system development, abundance of intestinal flora, inflammation, cardiovascular disease and so on.

Prof. Kang, Chairman of the World Congress of Omega-3 Science and Technology, Director of Lipids Medicine and Technology Laboratory, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Chairman of the International Society for Omega-3 Research (ISOR), pointed out that Omega-3 fatty acid has systematic benefits to the human body. With the application and development of science and technology in the field of Omega-3, more problems and challenges appear. People will obtain Omega-3 fatty acid with high stability, oxidation resistance, high content and high bioavailability through new scientific and technological development. The development of new technologies makes it possible in the future to obtain new sources of Omega-3 not only from fish, but also from other animals. For example, the development of meat, eggs and milk containing Omega-3 fatty acid can allow people to get the health benefits from Omega-3 fatty acid without changing their daily diet.

Dr. Zhong of Huison Biotech Participated in the Global Webcast of the World Congress of Omega-3 Science & Technology

In response to the theme of the Congress, Dr. Zhong Huichang, a professor-level senior engineer of Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd. was invited to attend the Congress. Dr. Zhong has been engaged in the R&D of microbial fermentation and application of active substances for a long time. In particular, he has obtained authorized patent for invention from both China and the USA in terms of directional fermentation production of Schizochytrium limacinum and the innovation and application technology in virgin DHA milk, which is a leading patented technology in the global industrialization.

At the Congress, Dr. Zhong shared the original intention of industrialization, R&D process and industrialization achievements of the virgin DHA dairy products, focusing on what virgin DHA pure milk is and its characteristics.

Original Intention of R&D - To solve the application technical difficulties of the industry

As the participating experts shared, DHA is an Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid, which can help improve vision, memory, heart and cerebral vessels and so on. However, because DHA contains six double bonds and all the double bonds are in non-conjugated system, chemical reactions occur very easily, such as oxidation, rancidity, polymerization and conjugation of double bonds. In particular, it is easily affected by its own structure, existing form, temperature, light, oxygen, moisture and pro-oxidation factors (such as metal ions), leading to the oxidation of DHA oil, thus affecting the efficacy and use scope of DHA.

Continue to Explore New Sources of DHA - No need for multiple processing, high antioxidant stability, easy to absorb, easy to obtain from the daily diet

After many studies, it is found that not only can common industrial products, like fish oil and algal oil, provide DHA, but breast milk also contains rich DHA, which is produced by the unique natural lactation generating mechanism of mammals. However, the animals' dairy products that are similar to breast milk are low in DHA, so it is necessary to add DHA as a nutritional supplement to the infant formula milk powder and dairy products for children.

Further studies show that the lack of DHA in dairy products is mainly due to the lack of DHA sources in ruminant diets. Through multi-condition and multi-factor experiments in the laboratory, it is finally determined to add directionally fermented Schizochytrium HS01 that are more easily absorbed to the ruminant diets. Schizochytrium HS01 is characterized by the fact that DHA exists in algae cells, thus maintaining the integrity of the whole cell, and not going through processing damages similar to traditional wall-breaking extraction.

Schizochytrium HS01 has passed the safety evaluation of the national authorities (oral toxicity, three genetic toxicity, teratogenicity, etc.). DHA algal oil extracted from it has also passed the evaluation on safety and memory improvement (in animals and children).

Virgin DHA Pure Milk - DHA sources similar to milk breast, no fishy smell, antioxidant, easy to absorb

Virgin DHA pure milk refers to the natural milk containing DHA from cows that are fed with whole-cell Schizochytrium HS01. This process is similar to that of a breastfeeding mother supplemented with natural food rich in DHA from diets, which is converted into breast milk fat through metabolism and exists in milk fat globule membrane. Meanwhile, milk fat globule membrane is a natural protective barrier for DHA and has a unique oil-in-water emulsification structure that is unique to mammalian milk. Through analysis with flow cytometry and GC/MS, it was determined that virgin DHA in milk exists in milk fat globule membrane, whose structure and form are similar to those of breast milk.

Through the stability test, it is found that the virgin DHA in milk is more stable than DHA added to milk or milk powder. The pure milk from cows not only has DHA content that is similar to that of breast milk, but also keeps the flavor of milk.

Through detection and evaluation, it is found that the virgin DHA pure milk from cows fed with Schizochytrium HS01 is similar to breast milk in terms of both content and triglyceride structure SN-2 DHA. Such structure is more stable. Through further pre-experiment and intake evaluation, it is found that virgin DHA milk is indeed better absorbed and more easily digested and absorbed than externally added DHA.

Huison Biotech - Delivering Health with Science

Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd., founded in 2001, is a national high-tech enterprise specialized in directional fermentation and DHA industrialization. The genes of Schizochytrium limacinum have been patented in China and the United States.

Huison Schizochytrium provides an industrialized solution of virgin and organic DHA dairy products, which is a leading patented technology in the global industrialization.Huison DHA algal oil, which is natural, pure and a safe choice, has been certified as a new resource of EU, and obtained the US FDA GRAS and organic certification.

In future development, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd. will adhere to the concept of "Delivering Health with Technology", plough deeply in the industry of microbial directional fermentation, and always devote to producing higher-quality Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid, to make contributions to the health cause.

