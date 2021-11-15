SAUDIA Enhances Fleet with Suite of Boeing Services

- SAUDIA selected Boeing's advanced digital analytics tools to improve maintenance operations and on-time performance of their 787 Dreamliner and 777 fleets

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAUDIA selected Boeing [NYSE: BA] for a suite of services to improve their 787 Dreamliner and 777 fleets' operational efficiency through digital analytics, and to modify their 777 cabin interiors.

"As ever, SAUDIA is continuously focused on operational efficiency, optimal fleet utilization, and deployment," said Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, CEO, SAUDIA. "We see our continued alliance with Boeing and these essential services as an enabler that will help to drive our progress toward this vision."

SAUDIA will utilize Boeing's Optimized Maintenance Program (OMP), which uses advanced data analytics to provide detailed insights for improved maintenance operations, and Boeing's Airplane Health Management (AHM) digital solution, which applies predictive maintenance analytics and diagnostic tools to help improve the quality and speed of maintenance decisions, resulting in improved on-time performance. These services will be combined with Boeing's OEM engineering and consulting expertise.

"Our Boeing consulting teams have partnered closely with SAUDIA for many years to find new opportunities to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. We are delighted to continue this partnership by applying our advanced digital solutions," said Ted Colbert, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services. "Similarly, SAUDIA will be able to rely on our 777 interiors engineering expertise throughout the course of their fleet reconfiguration plans."

Boeing's interior modification team will partner with SAUDIA to deliver all aspects of their 777 modification, including design, certification, and the supply of parts required for completion.

For more information on Boeing's Optimized Maintenance Program, Airplane Health Management, interiors engineering and other aftermarket services, visit https://services.boeing.com.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About SAUDIA

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

In recent years the airline has invested significantly in its fleet of 144 narrow and widebody aircraft and operates one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with an average aircraft age of 5 years.

The airline operates a route network which includes 95 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) as well as a member airline in the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

This year, the organization was named the World's Most Improved Airline in 2021 by Skytrax. SAUDIA also received the prestigious accolade in 2017.

The carrier is ranked as a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and has been awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying, in recognition of the airline's extensive safety measures in response to the pandemic.

For further information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com

