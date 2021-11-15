Red Roof® Invites travelers to celebrate holiday giving season to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and The United Service Organizations® through Room in Your Heart Program Holiday travelers can save 15% off seasonal stays; 5% of proceeds will be donated to their cause of choice when they book and stay between Nov. 15 - Dec. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is proud to celebrate the holiday giving season through the brand's Room in Your Heart program benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and The United Service Organizations® (USO). Starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, travelers can feel good when they hit the road this season with 15% savings on their stay and 5% of the purchase price from their stay supporting two of the country's most impactful organizations. Red Roof will donate a minimum of $5,000 to both St. Jude and USO.

Seasonal travelers already making future plans can participate in the Room in Your Heart program this giving season to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and The United Service Organizations®.

"Red Roof has always been dedicated to supporting organizations like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and USO year-round through the Room in Your Heart program. As we approach the holiday giving season, it's more important than ever to give our guests the chance to help make a difference in the lives of others," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "We understand travelers are looking for ways to support those in need this time of year and we hope this initiative brings added joy to the season."

St. Jude and USO are true hero organizations committed to bringing much-needed research and services. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, and as they transition back to their communities, donations made ensures the USO is always by their side.

Seasonal travelers already making future plans can participate in the Room in Your Heart program this giving season using VP code 628790 to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or VP Code 628791 to support the USO. Stays must be booked and completed between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31. Future guests can check property availability and book at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, at a participating property or through Red Roof's free app that is available for both IOS and Android devices. Visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean® program to help keep guests and staff safe, complimentary Wi-Fi, a pets stay free policy and flexible cancellations.* For more information about the Room in Your Heart program, please visit https://www.redroof.com/deals/national-deals/room-in-your-heart.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly. Most Red Roof locations offer a flexible cancellation policy, allowing for cancellation up to 6 p.m. on the intended date of arrival. Please contact the local property to confirm cancellation terms.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay. St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and from around the world and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. For more information, please visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

About USO

Since 1941, the USO has been the nation's leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, and as they transition back to their communities, the USO is always by their side. Today, the USO has continued to support our nation's military and their families for over seven decades as they defend our country and its freedoms. By providing support to our servicemen and women as they perform their most challenging duties around the world, the USO's credo is to be always by their side. The reach of the USO's more than 250 centers extends to countries on every continent, operated by thousands of staff and volunteers whose goals are to match our service members' vigilance and provide best-in-class service to those who sacrifice so much for America. For more information, please visit https://www.uso.org/.

Media Contact: Aaron Shirley, 815-441-2534.

Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is proud to celebrate the holiday giving season through the brand’s Room in Your Heart program benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and The United Service Organizations® (USO). Starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, travelers can feel good when they hit the road this season with 15% savings on their stay and 5% of the purchase price from their stay supporting two of the country’s most impactful organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Roof