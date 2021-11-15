International Paper Chairman and CEO to Speak at Citi 2021 Basic Materials Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Sutton will speak at the Citi 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am ET and will be followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employ approximately 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion*. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the country's largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper and its largest foreign-domestic alliance in the forestry products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

*Inclusive of our former pulp and paper mill in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global papers business, which became a standalone, publicly traded company on October 1, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Paper