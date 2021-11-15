Integro Bank (Proposed) Announces Events

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank (Proposed) announced that due to enthusiastic support at its recent investor events in Phoenix, New York City, Las Vegas, and Newport Beach, that it has scheduled three additional informational investor events, including:

November 17 , 2021: At 16215 N. 29th Avenue, Phoenix Arizona 85053, 4-6 pm . December 1 , 2021: At The Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Florida , 4-6 pm . December 9 , 2021: At The Hilton, 3050 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, CA , 4-6 pm .

Additional information is available at: https://www.integrobank.com/event--rsvp

Thomas J. Inserra, Chairman & CEO stated: "Our mission of helping small businesses grow and maximize employment in the aftermath of COVID is resonating. We encourage interested investors to learn more by attending and are very appreciative for the outpouring of support."

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Integro Bank's (Proposed) common stock. Offers may be made only by an offering circular. Interested investors should obtain a copy of the offering circular at www.integrobank.com by selecting "Become an Investor" and read it carefully before subscribing for any Integro Bank (Proposed) common stock.

About Integro Bank (Proposed)

Integro Bank (Proposed) is forming a bank to be based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary Integro360 consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. To learn how you can make an impact, help small business and become a co-owner of your own bank, visit: www.integrobank.com

Thomas J. Inserra CEO at investor.support@integrobank.com or (602) 805-5088.

