CMA CGM and APL Join USO in Donating Thanksgiving Turkeys for U.S. Military Families - The CMA CGM Group, in partnership with subsidiary APL, takes action to support the U.S. military for the Thanksgiving holiday

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and American President Lines (APL), the Group subsidiary dedicated to serving the U.S. government and its military, today joined the United Service Organizations (USO) to announce they will provide 1,000 large Thanksgiving turkeys to U.S. military members and their families.

CMA CGM and USO working together for U.S. military members

CMA CGM is participating in USO-Metro's Turkeys for Troops program to donate and distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to active-duty service members and their families on major military installments across the Washington-Baltimore metro area. As part of that effort, several key USO-Metro Centers will serve as distribution sites for the Turkeys for Troops meal boxes, which will include the turkeys along with all the trimmings to feed a family of six this Thanksgiving season. Each 18- to 20-lb. turkey provides approximately 15 servings, ensuring that even larger families will have plenty of turkey on the table.

Giving Across America for families in need

The CMA CGM Group announced last week it would be donating and distributing 12,000 turkeys to families in need in Los Angeles (Calif.), Houston (Texas), Wilmington (Del.), Nashville (Tenn.), Savannah (Ga.) and Norfolk (Va.), along with hot meals to support charitable food distributions across the country.

This year, the Group also announced it was adding 400 more jobs in the state of Virginia and provided assistance to Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. In addition, CMA CGM took action through sustainability initiatives such as recycling old electronics to provide phone cards for U.S. soldiers deployed overseas and the launch of an effort to restore 5.5 million oysters to the Chesapeake Bay.

Nick Fafoutis, Executive Vice President of American President Lines, stated, "APL is a proud supporter of our U.S. military and the many men and women who serve our country each day. It is our privilege to donate and distribute these turkeys as our way of extending a heartfelt thank-you this Thanksgiving holiday. APL is honored to be a provider of shipping and logistics to the U.S. military, and we are thankful for the many years we've worked together servicing U.S. military commitments around the world."

Lisa Marie Riggins, USO-Metro's Executive Director, said, "We are so thankful to CMA CGM and APL for donating turkeys for our local military members and their families. During the holiday season, our Turkeys for Troops program provides the American public, our corporate partners and the USO team the opportunity to say, 'thank you' and to give back to those who serve our country in uniform."

About CMA CGM



Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 542 vessels, in 2020 the Group transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 400,000 tons of air freight and 2.8 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

Committed to the energy transition in shipping, and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a target of carbon neutrality by 2050. An approach involving ongoing improvement which brings concrete results, with a decrease of 4% in the total CO₂ emissions of the Group in 2020.

Through the CMA CGM Foundation, every year the Group helps thousands of children through its actions to promote education for all and equal opportunity. The CMA CGM Foundation also acts in humanitarian crises that require an emergency response by mobilizing the Group's shipping and logistics expertise to bring humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in Marseilles where its head office is located. In the United States, CMA CGM Group, which is headquartered in Norfolk, Va., employs more than 12,000 people. Its subsidiary, American President Lines (APL), operates a fleet of U.S.-flagged vessels and supports U.S. territories and American military stationed around the world. Learn more at cmacgm-group.com.

About APL

American President Lines, LLC (APL) is a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. Since WWI, APL has been a trusted partner to the U.S. Government for ocean transportation and in-country logistics. APL provides container transportation through an international shipping network that combines high-quality intermodal operations with advanced technology, equipment and e-commerce. APL offers secure and efficient services to key foreign military locations including five weekly U.S. Flag services linking North America to Asia and Europe and feeder routes within the Middle East.

About USO Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

The USO is a family of volunteers, sustained by the charitable contributions of millions of generous Americans. We are united in our commitment to support America's service members by keeping them connected to the people, places and things they love. We do this through countless acts of caring, comfort, connection and support. Our work is America's most powerful expression of gratitude to the men and women who secure our nation's freedoms.

USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore is the largest chapter chartered by the USO, with a strong tradition of service in the National Capital Region. Ten locations and two "deployable" Mobile USOs provide signature USO services to the nearly 300,000 military members and their families living in the region and the 150,000 who travel through our local airports.

USO-Metro is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization chartered by Congress and dedicated to serving those who serve and their families in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. It is through the generous financial support of individuals and organizations in the local community that USO-Metro is able to fulfill its mission. With the help of thousands of devoted volunteers, USO-Metro provides programs and services for active duty troops and their families at area military hospitals, six USO centers, four USO airport lounges, and on the road with two Mobile USO vehicles.

SOURCE CMA CGM