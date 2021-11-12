WorkWave Announces Joe Theismann as Keynote Speaker, Unveils Agendas for 2022 Beyond Service User Conference Field service industry leader will host exciting sessions across multiple vertical learning tracks to help users gain industry knowledge and maximize WorkWave, Real Green, Coalmarch and Slingshot solutions

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave® , the leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, announces NFL football legend, Joe Theismann, as this year's keynote speaker at the 2022 Beyond Service User Conference, which combines three top field service conferences into a single, momentous event for professionals and leaders across the industry.

NFL legend Joe Theismann will serve as keynote speaker at field service software industry leader WorkWave's 2022 Beyond Service User Conference, which combines three top field service conferences into a single, momentous event.

At the conference, Theismann will share how passion, leadership and teamwork create a comprehensive game plan for success, and how an effective leader empowers individuals to step out of their comfort zone to achieve a higher level of performance.

Prior to his career-ending leg injury against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in 1985, Theismann led his team to the Super Bowl XVII championship, was voted the NFL's Most Valuable Player and was twice named both the Pro Bowl's Most Valuable Player and the NFL's Man of the Year. After retiring from active sports, he was an Emmy Award-winning analyst for two decades on ESPN's critically acclaimed Sunday Night NFL broadcast. He is currently a world class entrepreneur, and well known for his long standing community service efforts for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"I am thrilled to be joining this year's WorkWave Beyond Service User Conference, Real Green's Solutions Conference and Coalmarch's CO2 Conference," said Theismann. "The field service industry is made up of hard working, dedicated people who are essential in keeping our world running. I am honored to be able to be a part of this amazing conference that will empower field service professionals to think, perform and go Beyond Service. I look forward to meeting WorkWave's customers at this must-attend event!"

This year's conference will be held Jan. 9-12 at the Renaissance Orlando and, in addition to this year's inspiring keynote, will feature exciting thought leadership sessions and customer success stories across multiple learning tracks, transformative, in-depth workshops, extensive networking events and exciting entertainment.

"This year's User Conference brings together top leaders from nearly every field service industry, where they will have the opportunity to learn from the broadest and deepest team of experts, share their knowledge and experience, and power their networks by building and developing relationships," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "At WorkWave, we offer an unparalleled range of cutting-edge service solutions, and Beyond Service reflects the breadth and depth of our offerings across the WorkWave family. Attendees will come away informed and inspired; we're delivering practical knowledge, resources and ideas that will encourage them to continue elevating their companies and start achieving extraordinary success."

Customers of PestPac, ServMan, Real Green, Coalmarch and Slingshot will have exclusive access across three of the industry's top conferences to the powerful insights of leading experts in the field service industry, in order to run their businesses more efficiently. You can find agenda information on each conference's website, below:

For more information about WorkWave and the Beyond Service User Conference, visit https://beyondservice.workwave.com/ .

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com .

WorkWave Contact

Brittany Boyle

Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications

WorkWave

Email: bboyle@workwave.com

Media Contact

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

