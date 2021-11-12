IsoPlexis Bolsters Its Global Operational and Product Support Leadership

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO), the leader in functional single-cell proteomics, today announced the appointment of two new leadership positions at the company. Michelle Reid, Ph.D. joins IsoPlexis as VP of Service and Support, and Anthony Catalano joins as the Senior VP of Operations. With these appointments, IsoPlexis continues to strengthen its operations and product support teams, providing high need proteomic products with highly customer centric support.

Ms. Reid comes to IsoPlexis with over 20 years of experience leading and developing customer experience teams for regulated and non-regulated molecular products and a Ph.D in Molecular Biology from LaTrobe University in Australia. Previously, she was the Senior Director of Customer Service and Support at PGDx, where she built the customer experience teams from the ground up. She was also a key player in the growth and development of the customer support team at QIAGEN, a global leader in sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics and life sciences research.

Before joining IsoPlexis, Mr. Catalano spent 11 years as Senior Director of Operations at PerkinElmer, Inc., a Massachusetts-based supplier of unique solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. He also served as Senior Director of Manufacturing Operations at VisEn Medical Inc. from 2001 until its acquisition by PerkinElmer in 2010. Mr. Catalano has a background as a scientist and manufacturing engineer and an M.S. in Chemistry from Brandeis University.

"We are excited to have Michelle and Anthony join our team at IsoPlexis," said Sean Mackay, CEO of IsoPlexis. "As we enter the next phase of our growth, our new hires will help us continue to drive operational excellence and deliver important innovations to the market. Their depth of experience will help us continue our global expansion and customer focus worldwide."

IsoPlexis is leading a new era of functional proteomics. By identifying our most proteomically active single cells (or "superhero cells") for the first time, IsoPlexis enables researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at the majority of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

