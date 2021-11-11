On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and host a Conference Call on Monday, November 15th at 9am ET

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Management will host a live investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss OTI's financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A session taking live questions from participants as well as answering many of the previously submitted questions by investors.

To participate, please use the following information:

U.S. Dial-in: 1 888 723 3164

International Dial-in: +972 3 918 0691

Webcast: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/otiq3-2021

Investors and analysts may also submit questions they would like OTI to address on the call. Questions can be submitted at any time until 4pm ET, Friday, November 12 to oti_questions@gkir.com to ensure they are addressed on the call.

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The replay of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

OTI Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

GK Investor and Public Relations

1 212 378 8040

OTI@gkir.com

