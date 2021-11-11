Parkland strengthens retail convenience network and supply advantage with acquisition in its growing Pacific Northwest region

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", "our", or "the Company") (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lynch Oil and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "Lynch"). This acquisition strengthens our growth platform across the Pacific Northwest and complements our existing retail, commercial and wholesale businesses in Idaho.

"This acquisition advances our strategy by strengthening our retail convenience network and supply advantage in a growing market where we already have a significant presence," said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. "We are excited to welcome the Lynch team to Parkland and look forward to growing our customer base and providing them with the quality products and exceptional service they expect."

Family owned and operated since 1923, Lynch's operations are concentrated in southern and central Idaho. This acquisition adds annual fuel sales of over 180 million litres and includes five large-format convenience stores and forecourts, two travel centers, two stand-alone car washes, and a rail storage terminal. Gross profit from the acquired assets is split roughly 60 percent retail, convenience, carwash and non-fuel, and 40 percent commercial and wholesale.

90 percent of the transaction consideration will be funded out of existing credit facility capacity, and the remaining 10 percent with Parkland common shares issued from treasury. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of Lynch and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the acquisition, increasing retail and convenience presence in the market, potential supply advantage resulting from the transaction, consolidation opportunities for Parkland, the expected gross profit split amongst the segments of the business, and the anticipated funding of the acquisition.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, failure to complete this acquisition; failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the acquisition, including approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice; failure to realize all or any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q3 2021 MD&A dated November 2, 2021 and the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

