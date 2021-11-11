New Hair Care Brand Wellness Therapy: Urban Therapy LLC Launches Innovative HEMP Hair Care Line Exclusively at Sally Beauty Supply Nationwide to Change the Way You Feed Your Hair

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Twisted Sista have been in the lab working on Wellness Therapy, a breakthrough product line with botanical plant based natural ingredients featuring Hemp Seed Oil derived from cannabis sativa along with many nutritional ingredients. The 5 sku product line consist of a Triple Moisture Rich Shampoo, Hydrating Treatment Conditioning Masque, Hair Elixir Oil, Styling Texture Gel and a Sculpt and Style Creme and will be available at Sally Beauty Supply starting November 15th and is available on-line now at sallybeauty.com.

New Hair Care Brand Wellness Therapy

Known for its textured hair care styling products, the makers of Twisted Sista recognized a need for a plant-based clean beauty product line that performs well on your hair and scalp contributing to your overall well-being. All products are in sustainable packaging that is eco-friendly. Some key ingredients include Cannabis Sativa (Hemp Seed Oil), Aloe, Ginger, Ginseng, Celery, Eucalyptus and Rose Hip Oils. The invigorating scent of Lavender is present and opens the senses of mind, body, and spirit. Hemp Oil that comes from the cannabis plant has been used for centuries as a healing element for the body and skin thus having a beneficial impact on hair and scalp beauty. The goal is to "Change The Way You Feed Your Hair".

Wellness Therapy's formulas and ingredients were crafted by Urban Therapy professional stylists to revitalize your hair & scalp health and add performance to your styling needs. "We believe overall beauty starts with overall health. Consumers are embracing a 360-degree wellness lifestyle and consciousness. This product takes this into account from all angles. Natural ingredients, traditional methods and sustainable packaging all lead to a sense of harmony around the brand," says Nadine Lee Carter, head of Urban Therapy's Product Development and Brand Marketing.

About Urban Therapy

Named for a London Salon that birthed Twisted Sista, Urban Therapy supports texture hair communities across the globe! We bow down to individualism, creative expression, hair artistry and health and salute stylists and salons who inspired our consumer collections. For nearly 20 years, Urban Therapy has been unique in concept, providing effective at home salon performance-driven products in one of the world's most cosmopolitan markets. Our products serve the needs of textured hair consumers, who represent 2/3 of the world's population. Our consumer-acclaimed and award-winning products are represented across 12,000 retail stores globally.

For More Info:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban Therapy LLC