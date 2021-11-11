A New Addition to Lemay + Escobar Architecture D.P.C., Seasoned Designer Marina Pulliam Joins the New York Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading architecture and design firm, Lemay + Escobar Architecture D.P.C. yesterday announced that Marina Pulliam is the newest addition to the brand's design ecosystem, taking on the role of Design Director at the New York studio.

With an illustrious career in the design industry, Marina Pulliam will be leading the US studio alongside Design Principal, Andres Escobar. She will focus on expanding the creative outreach, facilitating and executing the firm's vision for growth and promoting design excellence in the architectural design market.

Ms. Pulliam stated, "I am honored to contribute my expertise and energy to build on the excellent work and accomplishments of the Lemay + Escobar team."

Accomplished and academically well rounded, she brings extensive design experience in hospitality, high-end retail, product design and lifestyle interiors. Pulliam is the former Senior Designer for the Rockwell Group, and she spent years as the Senior Designer at WATG (Wimberley Interiors). She is also fluent in several languages.

"I'm confident in Marina's ability to advance Lemay + Escobar market's presence while establishing and leveraging network leads domestically and on an international scale," says Andres Escobar.

About Lemay + Escobar Architecture D.P.C.

From interior design and architecture to artistic direction and curation, Lemay + Escobar Architecture D.P.C. is all about creating distinctive, eclectic experiences that resonate and inspire. The studio brings together the prolific talents of Andres Escobar and his experiences with acclaimed projects in New York City and throughout major US and international markets, with the Montreal-based, internationally recognized architectural firm, Lemay. Backed by decades of experience, Lemay + Escobar Architecture D.P.C. and their award-winning instincts and architectural design excellence have created sustainable living environments and offered unparalleled synergies in powerful, prominent projects around the world. Their influences span outside of their headquarters in New York and Montreal, to all corners of the globe including Miami, Coral Gables, West Palm Beach, Houston, Casablanca, Seychelles, and Shanghai. https://lemayescobar.com/

