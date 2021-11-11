FLO | AddEnergie reaches 300 employees.

QUEBEC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading EV charging network operator and solutions provider FLO | AddEnergie hit the 300-employee milestone in November. Yet another sign of the solid momentum behind the company's growth, as FLO | AddEnergie doubled its workforce in just 14 months.

"I am both proud and grateful for this significant milestone," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie. "Every day, it is a core priority for the company's leadership to build high performing teams to help us grow. In the current economic environment, when attracting talent is a challenge for many organizations, we have been able to bring on board an exceptional number of qualified and creative individuals, who share our passion for sustainable development and our determination to help accelerate EV adoption."

All main company locations in Quebec City, Shawinigan and Montreal have seen sizeable increases in head count. Other locations have also seen growth in the number of employees, from Ontario to British Columbia, and in multiple states across the United States including California, New York, Texas, and Washington. As a result of this ongoing growth, the company announced in June the opening of a second production facility in Shawinigan and is now expanding its Quebec City head office, including doubling the size of the company's Research and Development (R&D) lab. Moreover, on November 1, FLO | AddEnergie inaugurated a brand-new office space in downtown Montreal.

"There is no doubt that our environmentally focused mission and our ambition to expand the FLO network across North America have been solid arguments when convincing candidates to write the next chapter of their careers with us. I am inspired every day by their drive and level of commitment, and excited about what we are building together," concluded Tremblay.

About FLO | AddEnergie

FLO | AddEnergie is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO | AddEnergie enables hundreds of thousands charging events thanks to over 50,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO | AddEnergie's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York, and Texas. For more information, visit flo.com.

