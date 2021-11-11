Centricity Vision Names Todd Pinkney Chief Commercial Officer; Launches New Campaign for ZEPTO Cataract Surgical Platform 'ZEPTO Precision' Campaign to Launch at 2021 American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricity Vision Inc., a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the ZEPTO® Precision Cataract Surgery Platform, announced Todd Pinkney has been named chief commercial officer (CCO) and will lead global commercialization of the ZEPTO Platform.

Centricity Vision Logo

"We're confident that ZEPTO will have a huge impact on the cataract surgery market," Pinkney said.

Pinkney brings over 27 years of success driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth while providing strategic marketing and sales leadership in highly competitive markets. Pinkney joined Centricity Vision in 2018 as vice president of sales and marketing.

"Todd's understanding of the cataract surgery space, coupled with his extensive commercial launch experience, make him the right strategic leader for the continued expansion of the ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgical Platform," said Rob Thornhill, president and CEO of Centricity Vision. "Todd has been a key contributor to the company with a work ethic that is second to none. He played an essential role in the successful launch of ZEPTO, and we look forward to tremendous growth under his leadership as CCO."

Cataracts are a natural part of aging that cause the crystalline lens in the eye to harden and stiffen, clouding patients' vision. Cataract surgery is required to remove and replace the lens. Before the lens can be extracted, surgeons perform a capsulotomy to remove the top of the capsular bag, which holds the lens in place. While there are several steps in a cataract procedure, a well-formed capsulotomy is a foundational step to ensuring optimal outcomes for patients.

ZEPTO is a novel ophthalmic device that perfectly automates capsulotomies for enhanced effective intraocular lens (IOL) positioning, in just 4 milliseconds.

In clinical studies, ZEPTO was proven to create precise, strong, and centered capsulotomies with 360-degree IOL overlap, achieving improved visual outcomes and creating efficiencies in the operating room.1-4

The new ZEPTO marketing campaign centers on precision. Leveraging a pizza-slice theme, the campaign highlights ZEPTO's unmatched precision in capsulotomy creation. The campaign will be revealed at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) meeting, Nov. 12 - 15, in New Orleans at booth 2554.

"We're confident that ZEPTO will have a huge impact on the cataract surgery market," Pinkney said. "ZEPTO is the future of cataract surgery and delivers uncompromised precision that helps surgeons achieve long-term visual optimization for their patients."

About Todd Pinkney

Prior to joining Centricity Vision, Pinkney led all commercial launch efforts for the XEN Surgical Treatment System at Allergan. Prior to joining Allergan, Pinkney worked in multiple marketing and sales roles at top global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck. Todd holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of International Business degree from Temple University.

About the ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgery Platform

ZEPTO helps achieve effective lens positioning by producing precise, strong, centered capsulotomies with 360-degree IOL overlap for an optimal capsulotomy location. ZEPTO efficiently integrates into existing surgical workflow in a cost-effective manner.

About Centricity Vision Inc.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Centricity Vision is a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the U.S. and internationally approved ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgery Platform. Centricity Vision's expert team is dedicated to providing advanced surgical solutions to improve long-term visual outcomes and deliver the best vision care to patients. For more information, visit Zeptozone.com, or follow Centricity Vision on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

References

Todd Pinkney, Chief Commercial Officer, Centricity Vision

The new ZEPTO marketing campaign centers on precision

The ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgery Platform

