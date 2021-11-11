Ardagh Metal Packaging Accelerates Sustainability Strategy to Support Customers, Investors and Communities

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners around the world, is proud to announce the launch of its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report, which covers achievements from 2019 to 2020, features AMP's latest progress in leveraging the capabilities of its team to deliver on aggressive environmental performance objectives while extending the sustainability leadership position of the beverage can.

AMP, a subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, is reporting its advancements in alignment with Ardagh's sustainability strategy, which is organized according to three key pillars:

Emissions – reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Ecology – minimize impact on the environment

Social – build a safe, diverse, equal and inclusive team focused on customer satisfaction and supporting the communities in which we operate

The company's latest sustainability report features progress across each pillar with details on regional and manufacturing plant best practices and how the company is raising the bar to reduce our environmental impacts as well as increase our community improvement efforts. A few examples include:

Announced long-term sustainability targets to reduce our environmental impacts

Established the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council to share best practices, create new initiatives and review and implement suggestions from employees to promote DE&I across Ardagh

Committed to meeting the requirements of a true circular economy, where beverage cans are recovered and recycled endlessly

Launched a major multi-year grant to Project Lead The Way to deliver science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to students from pre-kindergarten through high school (PreK-12) in 24 communities in which Ardagh operates across the U.S.

These are just a few of the accomplishments AMP is reporting on as it continues to support the United Nation's (UN) sustainable development goals, and align with the Science-Based Targets initiative, the UN, Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 and numerous other legislation bodies' goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

AMP's strategies have a very favorable starting point due to the product it manufactures. "Beverage cans enjoy leading recycling and recycled content rates across the world," says Oliver Graham, CEO, AMP. "These products embody a Circular Economy, serving as the answer for consumers, beverage brands and legislators making decisions on how to ultimately achieve net zero emissions. We are extending these product advantages by further supporting our customer's sustainability platforms, reducing our impact on the environment and improving the communities we do business in. Our latest report is a testament to the strengths of our global team as we continue to set new standards of sustainability excellence."

These efforts are being recognised. Earlier this year, Ardagh was listed by the Financial Times among 300 companies exhibiting exceptional sustainability performance in its "Europe's Climate Leaders 2021." And, in 2020, CDP awarded Ardagh Leadership Class ratings for sustainability across numerous categories, while EcoVadis, an independent sustainability rating platform, awarded its gold certification for sustainability results to Ardagh for the fifth straight year.

