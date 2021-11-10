TriNet to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 12:50 pm PT (3:50 pm ET).

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

