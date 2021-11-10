Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp marks a milestone in Chinese fresh fruit packaging market with its unique VentaMax Breathable Stretch film

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTC Pink: SINC) announces that SINC has entered into a definitive supplying agreement with a domestic fruit grower that was fully owned by Nongfu Spring (HKG:9633), via SINC's prospective subsidiary Simcor (Jiangsu) Materials Technology Ltd (SMTL).

The VentaMax Breathable stretch combines the fundamental qualities of a highly ventilated film with uncompromising machine grade stretch performance. SINC initiated the R&D of this product line since late 2018, and SINC is now the only manufacturer and supplier in China. SINC developed its fully automated ventilated stretch production line as a side product for the ventilated film.

Check out VentaMax Breathable Film in action with "Minions" wrapping robot,

Check out VentaMax Breathable Film in action with hand wrapping,

Check out VentaMax state of the art production,

"It has the strongest strings we've ever put in a ventilated stretch, precisely designed ventilation holes. This yields a remarkably strong, high air flow wrapping". In announcing these breakthroughs, CEO of the Company, James Zhang commented above.

About SIMCOR

SMTL is a high-tech manufacturer specializes in research, development, and the production of performance engineering plastic resins, alloys, plastic sheets and thermoformed plastics. SINC has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement with Simcor (Jiangsu) Materials Technology Ltd (SMTL), the 7 million USD transaction is expected to be closed before the end of Q1, 2022.

About Welcoming Support from Changzhou, Jiangsu, China

Changzhou Local Authorities welcomes SINC with following Gov support policies,

3-year free land & office lease

3-year Company Income Tax Exemption

1-year high executive (3ppl) personal tax exemption

SINC has entered into a definitive agreement with Changzhou Local authorities to have its world's R&D & production centre in the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Centre.

The 5800 m2 facility is expected to have 20 ventilation film production lines and one R&D centre.

About Changzhou,

Changzhou, with a nickname of "the dragon city", is a city about 150km from Shanghai; it has per capita GPD ranked 7th in Chinese Cities with just 5.27 million people.

It has become one of China's most active innovation centres for

EV (Xpeng; NYSE: XPEV) (BYD; SHE:002594) (Changzhou Xingyu;SHA:601799)

PV ( Trina Solar , SHA:688599)

5G and Electronics (AAC Technologies; HKG:2018)

High Performance Polymers (Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp; OTCMKTS: SINC)

About Sincerity Applied Materials Holding Corp

Sincerity Applied Materials delivers high performance environmental polymer and solutions, to help customers reducing product wastage, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprint. The Company, though its China partner, has been developing its exceptional material technology through partnerships with leading Chinese research institutions and facilities. Today, Sincerity's products are widely used in the automotive, packaging, building & construction and engineering industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

