John Deere Selected as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree in Robotics Category and Honoree in Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere (NYSE: DE) has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation honoree in the Robotics category, and an honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category. This is the third consecutive year John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which recognizes outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. This announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, taking place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

John Deere is an Innovation Award honoree in two categories for its See & Spray technology. See & Spray is a technologically advanced robot for the agriculture industry that leverages computer vision and machine learning to detect the difference between plants and weeds and target application of herbicide on the weeds. This plant-level management technology gives a machine the gift of vision, benefiting the farmer, the surrounding community, and the environment.

"The opportunity for technology in agriculture continues to inspire us to develop cutting-edge smart machines, systems, and solutions to treat each plant individually and support our customers," said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer for John Deere. "John Deere is at the forefront of innovation, and with technology like See & Spray, we're helping our customers maximize sustainability, profitability, productivity, and visibility so they can focus on the important work of feeding a growing world population."

See & Spray uses deep learning, cameras, and robotics to distinguish plants from weeds. The future of this technology is key to treating each plant individually, providing only and exactly what every single plant needs at the moment, making chemical usage more efficient, protecting the surrounding soil and plants, and producing healthier, more productive crops.

The Robotics category of the Innovation Awards highlights programmable or otherwise intelligent machines capable of performing specific tasks or replicating human movement or interactions. The Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category highlights automotive and other transportation products and services that integrate technology into the driving or riding experience. Products are reviewed and scored by a panel of judges comprised of designers, engineers, and technology media. Products are also evaluated on their engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design; and what makes the product unique and innovative. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction.

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

