Inspira Technologies Files a PCT Patent Application for its Novel Dual Lumen Cannula Used for Blood Oxygenation The cannula is specifically designed to prevent air embolism and reduce human error, improving patient outcome

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today it has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application for its novel dual lumen cannula, accompanying an extracorporeal respiratory life support/saving system aimed at rebalancing patient's oxygen saturation and carbon dioxide levels. The cannula is specifically designed to prevent air embolisms and reduce human error. The patent application has been submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The main potential advantage of Inspira Technologies' innovative dual lumen cannula lies in the user experience (i.e. physician). Dual lumen cannula insertion resembles the technique used for single lumen cannula insertion. With this technique, the physician has a convenient, efficient, well-designed work interface to speed up and simplify the cannulation process. Inspira Technologies' dual lumen cannula is designed to reduce complications such as bleeding and infection, improving patient outcomes.

Inspira Technologies' dual lumen cannula can be inserted into a large blood vessel without fluoroscopic guidance, at the patient's bedside. The cannula withdraws unsaturated blood and returns oxygen enriched blood to the patient via an extracorporeal approach. The dual lumen cannula, in comparison to single lumen cannulas, is gaining popularity among physicians due to its increased ease-of-use and reduced patient complications.

Dagi Ben-Noon, Inspira's CEO, stated: "A primary objective of the Company is to make available a novel treatment to the unmet medical need of deteriorating acute respiratory failure patients by offering a potentially cost-effective and easy-to-use extracorporeal respiratory support technology. The cannula supports this objective that is aligned with the Company's vision and mission."

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device is designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed at rebalancing oxygen saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

