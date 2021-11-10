Innovative technology: Revolutionizing the smartphone with the unique eSIM.me by Telco Village

BERLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new trend in smartphones is called eSIM. The latest generation of SIM cards offers the advantage of no longer having to change the SIM card when changing provider, staying abroad or changing tariffs. Sounds great, but unfortunately so far only a few manufacturers offer smartphones that have an eSIM chip built in. It would be a great thing to use the new eSIM standard, indeed. But is that why you have to buy a new smartphone again? This is not only expensive, but also harmful to the environment. Fortunately, a solution to this problem is now fresh on the market.

The company TelcoVillage has thought about this and with eSIM.me has developed a product that can upgrade almost every smartphone to the new standard - once and for all. In addition, eSIM.me is currently the only way to use DUAL eSIM on an Android smartphone.

eSIM.me meets all technical standards of eSIM technology. Most cellular network operators already work with eSIM.me. eSIM.me invites all network operators to long-term cooperation.

The unique functions of eSIM.me

Once installed in the smartphone, you can use the eSIM.me Card to download all eSIM profiles online. All you have to do is insert the eSIM.me Card into the SIM card slot of the smartphone, download the free eSIM.me APP from the Google Playstore and then simply scan QR codes for all areas of application.

The eSIM.me Card can store more than 10 eSIM profiles. "It is very easy and very practical," says Maximilian Rößner from TelcoVillage GmbH. "With our eSIM.me APP you can easily switch back and forth between the profiles without having to swap the SIM card every time, as it was previously the case."

Protect the environment and save money with eSIM.me

The eSIM.me card is suitable for extending the life span of a smartphone by years. The innovative technology ensures that the mobile phone is upgraded and can be provided with the latest functions and tariffs at any time. At the same time, you are doing good for the environment, because this avoids plastic waste and also the CO 2 emissions that would result from the production and transport of new SIM cards.

There are only one costs when purchasing the eSIM.me card. The eSIM.me card only provides the eSIM technology, so that the user can buy the desired eSIM profiles or install their existing mobile phone contract as an eSIM profile.

Interested parties who want to find out whether their Android smartphone can be equipped with eSIM compatibility can download the eSIM.me APP here: https://app.esim.me

Company portrait:

TelcoVillage GmbH is an innovator in the telecommunications industry and has, among others, multinational mobile network operators as customers.

With the in-house developed cellular core networks, cellular numbers (voice, SMS, RCS) are implemented in the cloud all over the world and integrated into digital services such as Microsoft Teams.

With the revolutionary product eSIM.me, eSIM compatibility gets added to smartphones, which extends their lifespan. Thus everyone can make a lucrative contribution to environmental protection.

