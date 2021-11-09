Universal Engineering Sciences Signs Agreement To Acquire Alpha Testing, Inc., Establishing A Strong Footprint In Texas

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has agreed to acquire Alpha Testing, a professional geotechnical engineering firm headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Alpha Testing's 400-person team provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, environmental engineering and drilling services consulting to commercial, institutional, residential, and municipal market clients throughout Texas as well as Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Significant recent projects include Bois d'Arc Reservoir Dam, the Cypress Waters mixed-use development and the Clements Tower addition at UT Southwestern Medical Center. BofA Securities, Inc. advised Alpha Testing in this transaction.

Alpha Testing President Brian Powell, PE, a 28-year veteran of the industry, will continue to serve in his current position as President, as well as serving as Texas Division President, UES. His existing leadership team will also continue in their roles.

"Joining the UES family of businesses is an exciting step and a significant milestone in our growth and development," said Brian Powell. "This partnership enables us to serve more clients by increasing our reach, offering a broader range of services, and allowing us to capitalize on a diverse range of expertise. Not only will we be able to provide enhanced services to our clients, but this partnership provides greater opportunities for our team members as well."

"Universal Engineering Sciences continues to grow at a rapid pace, both organically and through acquisition," said UES Chairman Michael Burke. "Alpha Testing perfectly exemplifies our approach of partnering with best-in-class engineering firms in key markets, positioning us to grow the business nationally and capitalize on the current and anticipated infrastructure spend. Alpha Testing's top-notch leadership team, excellent client relationships and dedicated team members are a great fit for our culture and our vision moving forward."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential and civic customers across the country. Mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C., GEOServices, LLC, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Inc. and now Alpha Testing, have made the UES family of companies one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. With the addition of Alpha Testing to the portfolio, UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With 3,000 professionals across 64 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

About Alpha Testing, Inc.

Alpha Testing® was first established in 1983 as a professional geotechnical engineering firm headquartered in Dallas, TX, and provides geotechnical, construction materials, and environmental testing. Alpha Testing is a registered Texas Engineering Firm (#813) and Texas Geoscience Firm (#50341). Additional locations include Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas. The company serves clients in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas and is ranked #288 on the ENR's Top 500 Design Firms. Clients include owners of, and consultants to, the commercial, institutional, residential, and municipal market sectors. Alpha Testing works in both the public and private aspects of these end markets. For more information, please visit alphatesting.com .

