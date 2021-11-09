Titan Fitness Named Official Partner of Spartan North America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Fitness, the fastest-growing brand in the fitness equipment and home gym space, and Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand, have announced a multi-year partnership designating Titan Fitness the Official Partner of Spartan North America. As a brand partner, Titan Fitness will provide its equipment for Spartan competitors to use in obstacles, revamp the coaching zones, supply equipment for DEKA, and play an active role in engaging with the Spartan community. In addition, Titan Fitness was also named the Official Training Partner of the Spartan Fit App, the Official Partner of DEKA, the Official Fitness and Training Equipment Partner of Spartan North America, and the Official Partner of the Spartan Pro Team.

Titan Fitness has become a top brand in the world of fitness, aggressively expanding their customer base over the past six years. "It's always been our goal to provide customers with easy access to premium, yet affordable, fitness products," said Austin Speck, CEO of Titan Brands. "Not only can people train with our equipment at home, but now the Spartan community will also be able to use the Titan Fitness equipment they are familiar with like racks, weights, barbells, ropes, and sandbags to compete at Spartan events."

"We support the Spartan community not just on race day, but every day by providing resources to mind/body content as well as training equipment, nutrition, gear, and lifestyle products," said Joe De Sena, CEO and Founder of Spartan. "When we were looking for an equipment partner, we knew we wanted a best-in-class brand that could withstand the impact of intense at-home training as well as tolerate the extreme rigors of competition day. We knew that the quality and strength of Titan Fitness products is just what we needed for our race-day obstacles and coaching zones. We also love their 'unbreakable' attitude and spirit. It's a perfect fit."

Embedded in the missions of both organizations is the philosophy that everyone deserves a chance to be stronger, more fit, and healthier.

"Our fitness equipment is for anyone seeking to maximize potential and achieve their personal goals," Speck said. "Our customers come from all walks of life, from elite athletes to weekend warriors to people wanting to start their fitness journey and live healthier lives or push their boundaries. Through this partnership, we will strengthen both of our communities with more ways to conquer doubt, overcome obstacles, and improve their overall wellbeing. Whether they are training in a commercial gym, their home gym, or in the great outdoors, our fitness products help athletes prepare for the race of their life."

"Titan Fitness offers the best equipment that any Spartan athlete or DEKA Affiliate gym would need," De Sena said. "Spartan provides the motivation and purpose. That's a solid partnership that can help our communities defy expectations and shatter personal bests." For more about Titan Fitness, please visit titan.fitness . For more about Titan Brands, visit https://www.titanbrands.com .

For more about Spartan, please visit spartan.com .

About Titan Brands

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple—it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge eCommerce capabilities, and world class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands.

ABOUT SPARTAN

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

