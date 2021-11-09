GPS Insight Expands Customer Experience Focus with New Chief Revenue Officer, Geoffrey Garrett

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight, a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet management software and complementary solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced the addition of Geoffrey Garrett to its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Garrett will be responsible for building and leading GPS Insight's sales, strategic partnership, and customer success teams while delivering a best-in-class customer relationship experience to existing and potential customers.

Geoffrey Garrett, Chief Revenue Officer, GPS Insight

"We are thrilled to welcome Geoff Garrett to the GPS Insight team. His experience leading global sales teams while scaling channel sales with a relentless focus on customer value aligns with the vision for our organization," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO at GPS Insight. "Geoff is joining GPS Insight at a pivotal time for the global fleet management market and will be instrumental in supporting continued growth for the company and delivering the best outcomes for our customers."

Garrett brings more than 20 years of experience to GPS Insight in a broad range of executive roles within the sales industry – most recently as Chief Executive Officer at SYSPRO USA, where he joined in 2016 as a provider of sales performance improvement solutions. He was later appointed Global Chief Sales Officer for SYSPRO Corporate, where he oversaw the implementation of a global sales transformation, including the creation of SYSPRO's new channel program, PartnerUP, for all key regions including Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and the US. Garrett was recognized as one of the "10 Best Entrepreneurs of 2019" by Industry Era and acknowledged in Silicon Review's "One of the 30 Best Leaders to Watch in 2020."

"I look forward to continuing my efforts to support customers and prospects in reaching their business objectives through GPS Insight's industry-leading telematics, video telematics, and field service management solutions," said Garrett. "By not only building great relationships with our own customers, but also helping them do the same with theirs, I believe strongly that we can take the organization to the next level in 2022 and beyond."

About GPS Insight:

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab smart cameras, field service management, and compliance solutions.

Public Relations Contact:

Bryan Spevak

Vice President

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

512.387.3703

bryan.spevak@anthonybarnum.com

GPS Insight

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GPS Insight