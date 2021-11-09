SAN FRANCISCO and HELSINKI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), ("DoorDash" or the "company"), and Wolt Enterprises OY ("Wolt") today announced they and certain stockholders of Wolt have entered into a definitive agreement whereby DoorDash will acquire Wolt in an all-stock transaction (the "Transaction"). Both companies share a mission to build a global platform for local commerce that connects consumers with the best of their community, drives incremental revenue for merchants, and provides meaningful earning opportunities for millions of Dashers and couriers around the world. We expect this partnership to accelerate our progress towards our common goals.

DoorDash Joins Forces with Wolt

"DoorDash and Wolt share a vision to build a global platform for local commerce that empowers the communities we operate in," said Tony Xu, Co-founder and CEO of DoorDash. "Under the leadership of Miki Kuusi, Wolt has built a culture of optimism, operational rigor, and bias for action that matches our own. By joining forces, we believe we will accelerate our product development, bring greater focus to each of our markets, and improve the value we provide to consumers, merchants, as well as Dashers and couriers around the world."

Wolt's team of over 4,000 employees operates a leading local commerce platform across 23 countries. Wolt's consumer obsession and attention to detail are evident in its superb consumer loyalty and retention rates. Its operational efficiency allows it to sustainably operate in a variety of environments ranging from rural towns to dense city centers. We believe Wolt's combination of technological innovation, operational expertise, and intense focus on the consumer experience are characteristics that will allow our combined company to build a leading local commerce platform and drive substantial growth for many years.

"DoorDash has built an incredible business in one of the most significant markets in the world, while we came from a small home country and had to master the art of expansion very early on. During this process, we've come to appreciate the many similarities of our two teams, cultures and companies, as we've been molded by similar circumstances. We're incredibly excited to be joining forces with Tony and the DoorDash team to build something even greater together," said Miki Kuusi, Wolt Co-Founder and CEO.

Upon closing of the acquisition, Miki Kuusi will run DoorDash International, reporting to Tony Xu. Under Miki's leadership, we expect to increase our international scale, accelerate our product development, and improve our investment efficiency. We expect to continue investing aggressively in the combined team to build our platform and grow our global business.

"We have an opportunity to build a global platform for local commerce in the internet era," said Tony Xu. "Joining forces with Wolt will deepen our pool of superb talent and allow us to accelerate our international growth, while elevating our focus on the U.S. We expect the ingenuity, product expertise, and operational excellence of our combined company to expand our TAM, improve our investment efficiency, increase our long-term profit potential, and generate significant shareholder value."

Key terms:

- Transaction is valued at approximately € 7.0 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments

- All stock transaction; DoorDash equity issued as part of the transaction will be valued at $206.45 per share, based on DoorDash's 30-day VWAP as of November 3, 2021

- New retention pool of approximately € 500 million reserved for Wolt management and employees

Financial Impact:

- Expect to be accretive to GOV growth in 2022

- Expect pro forma combined Adj. EBITDA of $0 to $500 million in 2022

Closing:

- Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions for transactions of this type, including applicable regulatory approvals

- We currently expect to close the transaction in 1H 2022

The board of directors of both companies have approved the transaction and stockholders representing the majority of Wolt's outstanding shares have committed to support the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to DoorDash, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Allen & Overy LLP and Avance Attorneys Ltd are acting as its legal advisors with regard to the transaction. Qatalyst Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Wolt, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. are acting as its legal advisor.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Wolt

Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best of local restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt is in 23 countries. The Helsinki-based company was founded in 2014, employs over 4,000 people, and is led by its Co-Founder and CEO Miki Kuusi.

