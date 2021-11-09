All For One Media Investor Update Call

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, will be holding an Investor Conference Call on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, from 5:00 to 6:00 EST at which time All For One Media Corp.'s President Brian Lukow will update investors on our business initiatives and our latest corporate developments. The presentation will be followed by a Q and A where investors will have an opportunity to ask questions. The call will be available to investors by dialing in at (866) 342-8591 or (203) 518-9713.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

Contact:

Brian Lukow

Phone: +1 914-574-6174

Email: brian@entbrands.com

View original content:

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.