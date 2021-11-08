Red Robin Announces Opening of New Restaurant in Federal Way, Washington

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington burger lovers, gather your family and friends! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is once again bringing its craveable gourmet burgers to Federal Way, WA. Red Robin, who had a previous restaurant in the area, is opening its new location at 31920 Gateway Center Blvd S on November 15.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (PRNewsFoto/Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.)

The new location provides ample seating both indoors and outdoors, and is proud to offer positions to 80+ team members from the community who are ready to serve Red Robin's mouthwatering menu items and help create memorable moments of connection for Guests.

"Red Robin is thrilled to come back to the Federal Way area. The brand has deep roots in Washington, with it being the site of our first ever restaurant in 1969," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "More than 50 years later, we are humbled to have the opportunity to expand our restaurants within the great state of Washington."

Want in on all the Red Robin fun? Red Robin's Royalty Program offers tasty rewards and perks for Guests including a free birthday burger, every 10th item ordered is free, exclusive special offers throughout the year and not to mention special military and teacher offers.

To learn more about the Federal Way restaurant visit, redrobin.com/find-us/. To become a Red Robin Royalty Member, visit redrobin.com/royalty.

