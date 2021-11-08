NSF International Appoints Scott Morris, Vice President of Global Laboratories Morris will lead the organization's global technical and commercial laboratory operations supporting testing, inspection and certification across Food, Water and Health Sciences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International (NSF), a global public health and safety organization, has announced the appointment of Scott Morris to its senior leadership team as Vice President of Global Laboratories. In this role, Morris leads global technical and commercial laboratory operations ensuring the highest level of scientific testing, quality and assessment in lab operations.

Scott Morris, Vice President of Global Laboratories

"Scott brings more than two decades of experience and success in laboratory services to our team. We are pleased to welcome him to NSF International and are confident that he will support our mission to protect and improve human health as we continue to expand our services globally," said President and Chief Executive Officer Kevan Lawlor.

Morris has spent his entire career in laboratory services. Prior to joining NSF International, he served as President, Southeast, Westcoast and Drinking Water Services at Eurofins Environment Testing, where he oversaw sales and operations throughout the U.S. in addition to functions for the broader business. He has also previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer with TestAmerica Laboratories, Inc., which was acquired by Eurofins in 2018.

"NSF International has a 75-year legacy of protecting and improving human health around the world. The Laboratory Division has a critical role within the organization supporting all Divisions—Food, Water, ISR and Health Sciences," said Morris. "I look forward to leading the hundreds of lab employees who together have created an organization that is recognized globally for its quality and excellence in laboratory testing and assessments."

Morris earned his bachelor's degree in Environmental Planning and postgraduate diploma in Town & Country Planning from the University of Birmingham in Birmingham, U.K. He also holds a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from the University of Warwick in Coventry, U.K.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

