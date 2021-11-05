Jones Architectural Creations Unveils Stunning Fascia Elements at The Gateway at Wynwood

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Architectural Creations, a division of Jones Sign Company, was selected to develop a custom, 180 mile-per-hour wind resistant steel frame and expansive digital mesh that is now on display in Miami's high-end The Gateway at Wynwood (TGAW) development.

East Tower Fascia Installed by Jones Architectural Creations

"Thanks to the stunning design created by renowned architect Kobi Karp, this custom framing system displays one-of-a- kind artwork along the bottom façade of the building," said Todd Patrickus, Executive Vice President of Jones Sign. "It is the first of its kind in the Wynwood area of Miami. Our team fabricated and installed more than 21,000 square feet of steel to create this colorful, prismatic façade,'' shared Patrickus.

Jones Architectural Creations designed and custom fabricated a rolling retention trolley and combined that with a specialized, remote control crane to accommodate the unique conditions of this project. Through collaboration with the general contractor and Kobi Karp, Jones worked within the limitations to meet weight load requirements and crane capacity. There were many iterations of the panel design and how it was fabricated so that the panels were light weight for precise installation within inches of the no-go zone.

When the large design panels were lifted up, the trolley, which was located inside the parking garage, held the panels on the outside wall with an extension arm. The panels were rolled around the sides of the building to their proper location and held in place while being mounted to the wall. The trolley system was created due to a limited area for the crane and electrical lines being close to the building, taking powerline danger out of the equation.

TGAW is in the heart of Wynwood, one of Miami's most visited and photographed places and Miami's busiest shopping, transit, and tourist hubs.



About The Gateway at Wynwood

The Gateway at Wynwood will bring approximately 200,000 square feet of Class-A office space to 2916 North Miami Avenue, where Miami's dynamic Wynwood and Midtown neighborhoods meet. Developed by New York-based R&B Realty, The Gateway at Wynwood stands out as the most easily accessible office building now under development in the Wynwood/Midtown submarket. That convenience, coupled with ample parking capacity and large, flexible floor plates, make it the first Class-A office building of scale to rise in an area that has come alive as a thriving retail, entertainment and residential neighborhood. Designed by Kobi Karp, the environmentally-responsible building will feature a private rooftop terrace, funique bay window system, around-the-clock security, and five levels of parking above 25,000 square feet of prime street-level retail space.



About Jones Architectural Creations

Jones Architectural Creations, a division of Jones Sign Company Inc., provides architectural façades, custom metalwork and design features for all building types, including sports and entertainment venues. Recent jobs include Gateway at Wynwood in Miami, four massive projects at LAX airport, University of California at Riverside, and Circa Las Vegas.



About Jones Sign

From custom façades and canopies to complete structures and other non-signage related architectural elements, Jones Sign has been transforming buildings, complexes and more since 1910. Headquartered in De Pere, Wis. with 14 locations across North America, the Jones team of designers, engineers, fabricators, installers and project managers can assist with any or all parts of a project for a streamlined process.

