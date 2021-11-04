UScellular reports third quarter 2021 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,016 million for the third quarter of 2021, versus $1,027 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $788 million, versus $775 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $34 million and $0.38, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $85 million and $0.97, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"UScellular's third quarter results show continued growth in retail service revenue, driven in part by the positive impact of postpaid ARPU," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "Prepaid results have also continued to improve as we have progressed through the year.

"Our business and government and tower operations are gaining momentum towards the growth we believe is achievable in their respective areas. Leveraging our regional strategy, we are optimizing promotions that balance subscriber growth and profitability as we head into the upcoming holiday season.

"Network performance is a hallmark of our value proposition. Our 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and we are optimistic on the use of millimeter wave spectrum for fixed wireless access and its potential to serve rural customers. We are continuing trials to validate network performance and customer experience as we look to bring this high-speed product to market.

"I am constantly impressed with our team at UScellular and the resilience that they are displaying through the pandemic. As workforce shortages become an increasing concern, UScellular's associate retention rates remain very high, evidence of our strong associate engagement."

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2021 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 4, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2021 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,050-$3,150 $3,075-$3,125 Adjusted OIBDA1 $850-$950 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,025-$1,125 Unchanged Capital expenditures $775-$875 $700-$800

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2021 Estimated

Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$ 132

$ 233 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

31

17 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $155-$255

$ 163

$ 250 Add back:









Interest expense 180

144

112 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 675

510

683 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,010-$1,110

$ 817

$ 1,045 Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

15

25 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

— (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

—

(5) (Gain) loss on investments —

—

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,025-$1,125

$ 831

$ 1,063 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

137

179 Interest and dividend income 5

5

8 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $850-$950

$ 689

$ 876



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2021, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the third quarter of 2021, UScellular repurchased 626,410 Common Shares for $20 million.

Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3192472/D1EB8251CA63A8AE47DD208E6469C968

Access the call by phone at (833) 968-2187, conference ID: 6753568.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company employed approximately 4,900 associates as of September 30, 2021. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,391,000



4,399,000



4,406,000



4,412,000



4,401,000

Gross additions 145,000



141,000



143,000



171,000



168,000

Feature phones 2,000



3,000



3,000



2,000



4,000

Smartphones 103,000



98,000



101,000



117,000



98,000

Connected devices 40,000



40,000



39,000



52,000



66,000

Net additions (losses) (8,000)



(6,000)



(6,000)



11,000



28,000

Feature phones (7,000)



(7,000)



(9,000)



(9,000)



(8,000)

Smartphones 2,000



6,000



6,000



12,000



8,000

Connected devices (3,000)



(5,000)



(3,000)



8,000



28,000

ARPU1,2 $ 48.12



$ 47.74



$ 47.65



$ 47.51



$ 47.10

ARPA1,3 $ 125.99



$ 125.25



$ 125.25



$ 124.87



$ 123.27

Churn rate4 1.15 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.21 %

1.06 % Handsets 0.95 %

0.88 %

0.92 %

1.01 %

0.88 % Connected devices 2.59 %

2.69 %

2.53 %

2.64 %

2.35 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 518,000



507,000



496,000



499,000



506,000

Gross additions 74,000



65,000



62,000



56,000



65,000

Net additions (losses) 11,000



10,000



(3,000)



(8,000)



11,000

ARPU2 $ 35.05



$ 35.64



$ 35.25



$ 35.15



$ 35.45

Churn rate4 4.09 %

3.66 %

4.37 %

4.24 %

3.59 % Total connections at end of period5 4,972,000



4,967,000



4,961,000



4,968,000



4,962,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,865,000



31,493,000



31,493,000



31,314,000



31,314,000

Consolidated operating penetration6 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 185



$ 148



$ 125



$ 320



$ 216

Total cell sites in service 6,857



6,819



6,802



6,797



6,758

Owned towers 4,274



4,278



4,270



4,271



4,246





1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to a third quarter out-of-period error. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Includes reseller and other connections. 6 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service1 $ 788



$ 775



2 %

$ 2,333



$ 2,290



2 % Equipment sales 228



252



(10) %

720



674



7 % Total operating revenues 1,016



1,027



(1) %

3,053



2,964



3 %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 205



203



1 %

594



580



2 % Cost of equipment sold 252



257



(2) %

786



692



14 % Selling, general and administrative 346



335



3 %

984



994



(1) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 160



161



–

510



516



(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 8



6



29 %

15



14



7 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M

(1)



—



N/M Total operating expenses 971



962



1 %

2,888



2,796



3 %























Operating income 45



65



(31) %

165



168



(2) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 48



48



–

137



137



– Interest and dividend income 1



2



(23) %

5



6



(28) % Gain (loss) on investments —



3



N/M

—



3



N/M Interest expense (45)



(29)



(56) %

(144)



(76)



(86) % Total investment and other income (expense) 4



24



(82) %

(2)



70



N/M























Income before income taxes 49



89



(44) %

163



238



(31) % Income tax expense 14



4



N/M

31



11



N/M Net income 35



85



(59) %

132



227



(42) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1



—



33 %

4



3



21 % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 34



$ 85



(60) %

$ 128



$ 224



(43) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86



86



1 %

87



86



1 % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ 0.39



$ 0.98



(61) %

$ 1.48



$ 2.60



(43) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 87



88



–

88



87



– Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ 0.38



$ 0.97



(60) %

$ 1.46



$ 2.56



(43) %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



1 During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 132



$ 227

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 510



516

Bad debts expense 34



52

Stock-based compensation expense 20



25

Deferred income taxes, net 47



158

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (137)



(137)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 106



118

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15



14

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—

(Gain) loss on investments —



(3)

Other operating activities 31



1

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 19



31

Equipment installment plans receivable (44)



13

Inventory 10



5

Accounts payable (33)



77

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 10



(23)

Accrued taxes (36)



(102)

Accrued interest 7



14

Other assets and liabilities (23)



(36)

Net cash provided by operating activities 667



950









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (456)



(690)

Cash paid for licenses (1,263)



(169)

Cash received from investments 3



1

Cash paid for investments —



(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 2



1

Advance payments for license acquisitions (20)



—

Other investing activities 2



3

Net cash used in investing activities (1,732)



(855)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,217



625

Repayment of long-term debt (1,117)



(6)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (16)



(12)

Repurchase of Common Shares (21)



(23)

Payment of debt issuance costs (20)



(20)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)



(2)

Other financing activities (4)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 37



562









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,028)



657









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,291



291

End of period $ 263



$ 948



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 231



$ 1,271

Short-term investments —



3

Accounts receivable, net 978



998

Inventory, net 136



146

Prepaid expenses 59



51

Income taxes receivable 125



125

Other current assets 42



29

Total current assets 1,571



2,623









Assets held for sale 3



2









Licenses 4,102



2,629









Investments in unconsolidated entities 466



435









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,457



2,466









Operating lease right-of-use assets 953



924









Other assets and deferred charges 592



602









Total assets $ 10,144



$ 9,681



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3



$ 2

Accounts payable 372



387

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 161



151

Accrued taxes 32



48

Accrued compensation 69



82

Short-term operating lease liabilities 126



116

Other current liabilities 93



85

Total current liabilities 856



871









Liabilities held for sale —



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 680



633

Long-term operating lease liabilities 890



875

Other deferred liabilities and credits 565



376









Long-term debt, net 2,604



2,489









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



10









Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88



88

Additional paid-in capital 1,671



1,651

Treasury shares (58)



(67)

Retained earnings 2,822



2,739

Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,523



4,411









Noncontrolling interests 16



15









Total equity 4,539



4,426









Total liabilities and equity $ 10,144



$ 9,681



United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 304



$ 257



$ 667



$ 950

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 175



219



456



690

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 129



$ 38



$ 211



$ 260





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

View original content:

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation