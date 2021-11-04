Nuvve to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 Investor conference call to be held at 11 AM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT) on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Company will issue third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on November 11, 2021.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://nuvve.com/investors/.

A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://nuvve.com/investors/ for the next 90 days or by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671, confirmation code 13724986, through February 3, 2022.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (Nuvve) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com .

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Nuvve Investor Contact

ICR Inc.

nuvve@icrinc.com

+1 646-200-8872

