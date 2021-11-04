Aaron's Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share and declared such dividend payable January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2021.

