Pathlock Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Integrating with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to Deliver Best-of-Breed Access Capabilities

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , a leader in Access Orchestration, today announced the company has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Pathlock will join this ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

(PRNewsfoto/Pathlock)

Driving this nomination is Pathlock's new integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. This solution will provide greater control and visibility over Provisioning, User Access Reviews, and Separation of Duties. Customers will be able to deploy a best-of-breed solution with Azure Active Directory for Identity, Governance, and Administration (IGA) and Pathlock Control for Access Orchestration.

IGA and Access Orchestration products work better together, providing a greater solution depth for key business applications. Pathlock's integration with Microsoft creates a technology agnostic solution that can cover a wide range of applications, infrastructure, and devices, all while remaining compliant with regulations like Sarbanes-Oxley. Current Azure Active Directory customers can continue to work efficiently in one solution. Pathlock's Control platform is being integrated to provide real-time decision-making ability without leaving Azure Active Directory.

"We are excited to announce our integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to extend the capabilities included in their market leading Identity Governance platform," said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO, Pathlock. "As a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Pathlock will be working closely with Microsoft solution teams to take advantage of the latest features in Azure Active Directory to provide cutting edge Access Orchestration solutions. Pathlock will allow companies to gain control over their business-critical applications, with fine grained provisioning, Separation of Duties, and user access reviews across 140+ supported applications including SAP, Oracle, MSFT Dynamics, Netsuite, and Workday."

Pathlock's integration with Azure Active Directory is a tailored fit for companies looking to employ solutions both around broad access – IGA, as well as fine-grained access to business-critical applications– Access Orchestration. It offers the ability for customers to accelerate onboarding and offboarding while staying compliant, providing enhanced control and visibility across organizations' application landscape.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem compromised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Pathlock, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customer's ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association lead.

For more information, please explore the solution here.

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

caroline@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pathlock