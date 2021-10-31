AMENDED - Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall On Certain Tastykake Products Due To Possible Presence Of Tiny Fragments Of Metal Mesh Wire

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has amended its October 31, 2021 voluntary recall press release on certain Tastykake products to reflect additional products included in the recall.

As a precautionary measure, the company is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes and certain Krimpets products due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient and is being amended following additional notification from the vendor.

The Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia. The Tastykake Krimpets products being recalled were distributed to retail customers throughout the U.S.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. See below for product list, UPCs, and "enjoy by" dates, which may be found on the top, sides, or bottom of the packaging.

All recalled products, including the amended products, are listed in the two tables below:

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # ENJOY BY DATE Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes

12.75 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00219-3 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) 0-25600-00223-0 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21

DEC. 25 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct)*



*Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) 0-25600-00230-8





0-25600-00230-8

0-25600-00004-5 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 25

DEC. 18

DEC. 18





PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # ENJOY BY

DATE Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets

12 oz. (6-2ct) * Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 2oz (2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) 0-25600-00227-8





0-25600-00083-0 NOV. 24

DEC. 01



NOV. 24

DEC. 01 Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets 14.25 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00355-8 NOV. 20

NOV. 24

NOV. 27 Tastykake Jelly Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00228-5 NOV. 22

NOV. 25

NOV. 29 Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack) 24 oz. (12-2ct) 0-25600-00396-1 NOV. 24

DEC. 01 Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets 3 oz. (3ct) 0-25600-00002-1 NOV. 27

DEC. 01

DEC. 08 Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets 3 oz. (3ct) 0-25600-00025-0 NOV. 25

Consumers should not consume these products.

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

