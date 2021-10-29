Richmond American Debuts New Community in Roseville Explore four distinctive floor plans at Windsong at Winding Creek!

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Windsong at Winding Creek community in Roseville is now open for sales. The notable new neighborhood showcases four inspired floor plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection. Prices start from the $600s.

The Peridot is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Windsong at Winding Creek in Roseville, California.

About Windsong at Winding Creek (RichmondAmerican.com/WindsongAtWindingCreek):

This exceptional new Roseville community boasts an inspired array of Seasons™ Collection homes, each offering hundreds of options for personalization, like gourmet kitchens, extended garage space, private suites and more. Residents will enjoy close proximity to 140 acres of protected land, miles of trails, four future parks and many notable schools.

Community highlights:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $600s

Distinctive Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,630 total sq. ft.

Convenient access to Highways 65 and 80

Close proximity to historical downtown with shops, restaurants, art exhibits and musuems

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Windsong at Winding Creek will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The community is located at 509 Silver Cloud Court in Roseville and selling from 2600 Provincetown Way Roseville, California. Call 916.472.7380 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

