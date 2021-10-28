OpenEye Scientific Introduces Its Scientific Advisory Board

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEye Scientific, an industry leader in computational molecular design, has officially introduced its Scientific Advisory Board, which includes experts in the fields of biophysics and molecular modeling.

The Scientific Advisory Board will provide guidance and support to OpenEye as it continues development of its methods and technologies and as it revolutionizes drug discovery with Orion®, its cloud-native computational environment.

"OpenEye's Scientific Advisory Board is a great asset," said Anthony Nicholls, CEO of OpenEye Scientific. "These are distinguished leaders in their fields, who bring invaluable expertise and perspectives. Their challenges and scientific insights continue to aid us as we chart a course forward for our toolkits, applications, and cloud-based science platform, all of which help advance our customers' efforts to create new and better therapeutics."

Members of the OpenEye Scientific Advisory Board include:

John Chodera, Ph.D. - Dr. Chodera is an Associate Member at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His research focuses on the use of rigorous statistical mechanics and physical modeling to develop predictive, quantitative computational models to enable rapid rational engineering of small molecule ligands for use as tool compounds for computational biology or potential therapeutics. He also serves as a faculty member at Weill Cornell Medicine in the program in Physiology, Biophysics & Systems Biology. Dr. Chodera earned his bachelor's degree in biology from the California Institute of Technology and his doctorate in biophysics from the University of California, San Francisco.

Lillian Chong, Ph.D. - Dr. Chong is an Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh. Her research focuses on the development of advanced molecular simulation methods for providing detailed views and kinetics properties of rare events such as protein binding and conformational switching. Dr. Chong earned her bachelor's degree in chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her doctorate in biophysics from the University of California, San Francisco.

David Mobley, Ph.D. - Dr. Mobley is a Professor at the University of California, Irvine, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science. His research focuses on predicting thermodynamic properties from molecular simulations, with an emphasis on problems relating to pharmaceutical drug discovery. Dr. Mobley earned his bachelor's and doctorate in physics from the University of California, Davis.

Kim Sharp, Ph.D. - Dr. Sharp is an Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. His research seeks to gain an understanding of how proteins bind and recognize other proteins, drugs, ligands and nucleic acids. Dr. Sharp earned his bachelor's in biophysics from Leeds University and his doctorate in chemistry from the University of British Columbia.



About OpenEye Scientific

OpenEye Scientific is an industry leader in computational molecular design through rapid, robust, and scalable software, toolkits, technology and design services, and Orion®, the only cloud-native fully integrated software-as-a-service molecular modeling platform. Combining unlimited computation and storage with powerful tools for data sharing, visualization and analysis in an open development platform, Orion offers unprecedented capabilities for the advancement of pharmaceuticals, biologics, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrances. Founded in 1997, OpenEye is a privately held company headquartered in Santa Fe, N.M., with offices in Boston, Mass.; Cologne, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, go to www.openeye.inc .

