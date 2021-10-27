Luokung Schedules Release of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, to Host Accompanying Conference Call

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Company will discuss its financial results in a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

+1 (877) 445-9755 International (Toll):

+1 (201) 493-6744

Webcast

The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lkco/mediaframe/47072/indexl.html. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of Luokung's website (https://www.luokung.com/en/index.html).

ABOUT LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and multi-sourced intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung established city-level and industry-level holographic Spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue ,among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: https://www.luokung.com.

