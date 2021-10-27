Financial Resources Group Investment Services Announces Partnership with Valley Wealth Group Valley Wealth Group to Become First Cross-Platform Practice to Join Financial Resources Group

Fort Mill, S.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announces their partnership with Valley Wealth Group of Roanoke, VA. Valley Wealth Group will be registered under the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*, LPL Financial, and brings over $350 million in assets under management.

Valley Wealth Group

"We are excited to work with the Valley Wealth Group, a fantastic team dedicated to their client-first approach," said Steve Lank, President of Financial Resources Group. "Partnering with an organization that shares our passion for client service and growth is truly exciting. With similar vision and values, we look to create one of the premier investment programs in the industry."

Valley Wealth Group is proud to join Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial which now allows them to deliver advanced technology solutions to their clients. Through this partnership, the firm will be able to provide clients with enhanced mobile features and robust trading capabilities as well as maximize efficiency through streamlined electronic business processes.

"Partnering with Financial Resources Group allows us to maintain the personal touch and feel of a boutique firm while gaining access to LPL's industry leading technology," stated Jaret Mutter, President & Wealth Management Advisor of Valley Wealth Group. "Maintaining operations during the height of the pandemic reinforced that now more than ever, a reliable technology platform is critical to our firm and our clients. LPL Financial is the clear leader in the industry providing cutting edge technology solutions that enable us to run our business more efficiently and take care of our clients."

Valley Wealth Group is comprised of a 10-person wealth management team and is the first independent practice to join Financial Resources Group where several of the advisors are cross-platform. These particular advisors not only operate independent books of business, but they also work with clients within various local institutions.

Mutter notes the impact this partnership has already had on their firm. "Financial Resources Group has guided us through the many nuances of transitioning to a large firm. The extensive relationship and working knowledge of LPL provided by their experienced leadership team has proven to be a valuable resource for our firm."

Valley Wealth Group joins a list of over 700 advisors Financial Resources Group supports as a company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their businesses.

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group provides customized services to financial advisors to help them grow their programs and practices that include, but are not limited to business development, onboarding, marketing support, and technology. For more information, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net/

About Valley Wealth Group

Valley Wealth Group was founded with a client-centered vision and provides customized financial strategies to help their clients work toward financial freedom. For more information, visit www.valleywealthgroup.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

* As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

